GoPro Early Black Friday Deal: Save $50 On The HERO8 and HERO9

Calling all adventure seekers, camera enthusiasts, and gift hunters, have we got a GoPro deal for you! Just in time for the holidays, you can now save $50 on the GoPro HERO8 and HERO9 with this GoPro early Black Friday deal!

As the two latest installments in GoPro’s series of incredible “go anywhere” and “be ready-for-anything” digital cameras, this is one great deal that shouldn’t be missed. For all the details on this early Black Friday deal, and for a breakdown on each model, read on.

Save $50 On The GoPro HERO9

More power. More clarity. More stability. That’s the HERO9. As GoPro’s most recent release – unveiled just a few months ago – this camera boasts all the bells, whistles, and features you want and need for capturing video – and then some.

Here are some of the highlights:

5K Video Capabilities – better video quality that captures all the cool details even when zoomed in. We know, it’s awesome.

– better video quality that captures all the cool details even when zoomed in. We know, it’s awesome. 20MP Photo with SuperPhoto – professional-quality photos, crisper shots, and more clarity. And, with GoPro’s SuperPhoto, the camera will actually select the best images you’ve taken for processing.

– professional-quality photos, crisper shots, and more clarity. And, with GoPro’s SuperPhoto, the camera will actually select the best images you’ve taken for processing. Live Streaming & Webcam Services – feel like sharing your cool shots with the world in real-time? You can! With the HERO9 you can actually stream live videos in 1080p, the perfect size for social media!

– feel like sharing your cool shots with the world in real-time? You can! With the HERO9 you can actually stream live videos in 1080p, the perfect size for social media! Front Display – a dazzling front display that makes framing the shot easier.

– a dazzling front display that makes framing the shot easier. Rear Touch Screen – a larger rear touch screen with better zooming features.

This camera also has better stabilization for an ultra-smooth recording experience, cooler time-lapse features, and a rugged and waterproof design that holds up to the craziest of conditions – even if you’re 33 feet underwater.

Yeah, this camera is all kinds of cool, and thanks to the GoPro early Black Friday deal, you can save $50 on the HERO9!

Price: $399.00

Save $50 On The GoPro HERO8

The GoPro HERO8 was released in 2019 and it’s one heck of a camera. Versatile, unshakable, and one of the most streamlined GoPro’s yet, you can take this anywhere adventure calls – even if it’s just the backyard.

Here are some of the highlights:

4K Video Capabilities – exceptional video resolution with 2160 pixels.

– exceptional video resolution with 2160 pixels. 12MP Photo with Improved HDR – feel free to use this camera while in motion or stationary – doesn’t matter. With reduced blur technology you can capture a serious amount of detail on the go – even in low-light areas.

– feel free to use this camera while in motion or stationary – doesn’t matter. With reduced blur technology you can capture a serious amount of detail on the go – even in low-light areas. Live Streaming & Webcam Services – just like the HERO9, you can stream your videos in real-time. Video shoots in 1080p which is ideal for social media.

– just like the HERO9, you can stream your videos in real-time. Video shoots in 1080p which is ideal for social media. TimeWarp 2.0 – with this advanced technology, you’ll be able to capture super-stable time-lapse videos while in motion.

– with this advanced technology, you’ll be able to capture Rear Touch Screen – a large rear touch screen that’s easy to use and operate.

– a large rear touch screen that’s easy to use and operate. Updated Design – the GoPro HERO8 is designed to be more functional: a better shape so you can fit it in your pocket, a new side door to change out batteries more quickly, and a lens that’s more impact-resistant.

And, this model also features three levels of stabilization so that you can get all the shots no matter how active you are. Pretty smooth, pretty cool.

Don’t wait, you can now save $50 on the HERO8 with this GoPro early Black Friday deal!

Price: $299.00

Don’t miss out on your chance to save $50 on the two latest releases from GoPro with this early Black Friday deal! The perfect gift for yourself or anyone you know who loves to “send it” or “go big,” a GoPro will capture all the tricks, stunts, and more like nothing else.

