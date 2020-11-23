Black Friday Week Deal: Save $300 on Mackie SRM-Flex Portable PA System

Save $300 off the Mackie Audio SRM-Flex Portable Column PA System with this amazing Black Friday deal. The sale price is just $699 (30% off!), making this price break the best discount on this sweet-sounding speaker system since it was first released according to CamelCamelCamel.com.

The ultra-portable Mackie SRM-Flex Portable Column PA System is perfect for anyone looking for a lightweight speaker system for musical performances, karaoke, speaking engagements, and more. Its compact profile fits just about anywhere along and pumps out clear, powerful sound to fill any room.

This PA system features a main unit that houses a 10-inch subwoofer and a built-in 6-channel digital mixer. Stacked on that is a three-piece tower with a wide-dispersion array with six 2-inch high-performance drivers that will throw crisp sound to every corner of the room. The tower is modular by design and will allow the user to change the height of the mid and high frequencies to match the ear level of the audience.

The SRM-Flex has been obsessively tuned utilizing proprietary Mackie measurement technology to ensure the sound produced is balanced and punchy. It won’t matter if you’re playing guitar, banging away at those 88 keys, or singing your heart out, this PA system delivers exceptional quality.

Ideal for audiences of around 100 people, the Mackie SRM-Flex uses 1,300 watts of power to create crystal-clear sound, maximum headroom, and top performance. This PA system provides an extremely portable, all-in-one design that provides proven Mackie SRM sound quality. It offers everything a musician needs for the gig.

Once set up, the SRM-Flex fades into the background with its basic black color scheme. Playing a dive bar this weekend? No worries. Housed in the main unit is a universal power supply (100-240 VAC) with Power Factor Correction technology for consistent performance even with unreliable AC power.

We understand the life of the traveling musician. Gear can really take a beating with load-in, transportation to the event, and strike every other day. You’ll have peace of mind with the SRM-Flex: this speaker system is rugged and built to last. Seriously: this thing is built like a tank. This model is especially good for street music events.

The built-in 6-channel digital mixer offers full control and flexibility. There are inputs for mics, instruments, and media players. A professional XLR out allows for connection to an additional SRM-Flex or front-of-house mixer.

The physical controls use tactile knobs for every critical function and adjustment. Get to what you need without the hassle of navigating menus on a small screen. Everything is clearly labeled and called out for adjustment on the fly.

Tweak the right sound mix for your needs with the two-band equalizer on channels 1 and 2. With simple adjustments, the tone of your music will be perfect. Anything plugged into the SRM-Flex can be made just right: microphones, guitar, keyboard, and more.

There are also three great-sounding reverb effects onboard as well to make your garage band sound more like the top track on iTunes. Your unique sound will be enhanced and refined with the production-quality features that the SRM-Flex offers.

Presenting a speech or presentation without playing music? The SRM-Flex can make that happen, too. Application voicing modes tailor the system to whatever you’re doing and wherever the venue is. Choose between music, speech, and live modes.

But hey: if physical tuning knobs are too 20th Century for you, go right ahead and control the SRM-Flex wirelessly with the SRM-Flex Connect app available for Apple and Android devices (requires iOS 11 or later and Android 6 or later). Complete wireless control is waiting for you.

Pair your smartphone and get wireless control over everything from channel levels to EQ, system presets, and more. Mount your phone to a mic stand for instant adjustments or have a dedicated engineer mix from the audience.

Need to play some break music or a backing track? No need to worry about a cable. Stream music straight from your phone or any Bluetooth® enabled device. That karaoke party you’ve always dreamed about can be made possible in a much better-sounding way with the SRM-Flex.

The Mackie SRM-Flex Portable Column PA System weighs just 30 pounds, making it extremely easy to lug around and set up. The unit measures 79 inches high by 13 inches wide by 15 inches deep. A carry bag for the array module and extenders along with a protective cover for subwoofer/mixer module is included.

