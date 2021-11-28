Bowflex Cyber Monday Deal: Save $699 Off VeloCore Spin Bike

Get This Deal Here

One of the largest Bowflex Cyber Monday 2021 deals so far is $699 off the VeloCore 22 spin bike. It’s by far the lowest price this year.

There are actually two VeloCore models: 16 and 22. The numbers represent the screen size; otherwise, the bikes are virtually identical. As of this writing, the deal is only valid for the VeloCore 22. We’ll update this page if the VeloCore 16 also goes on sale, so be sure to bookmark it and keep checking back.

Find More Cyber Monday Fitness Deals Here.

Save $699 Off Bowflex VeloCore 22 (Now $1,499)





If you enjoy at-home spin workouts and are eager for a bike with all the bells and whistles, the VeloCore 22 is for you. It’s a premium spin bike with a virtual touchscreen that keeps you engaged and fully immersed in the content. We’ve tested it ourselves and especially love the lean feature, which activates your core muscles and burns even more calories. This is a really solid bike, and this current Cyber Monday sale makes it an even better value.

Do I Need a Subscription to Use the Bowflex Velocore 22?

You don't technically need a subscription to use the Bowflex VeloCore spin bikes. It's entirely possible to use the bike in manual mode. However, we strongly recommend it to get the most out of your bike. Each bike includes a 1-Year JRNY Membership ($149 value), which gives you lots of time to try out the platform. You'll have access to all instructor-led videos and virtual voice workouts. With a JRNY membership, you can also transmit bike metrics such as cadence and power to popular third-party apps such as Peloton and Zwift. You can't stream these apps directly to the Bowflex screen, however, so you'll need to set up your own device.

Bowflex Velocore 22 Vs Peloton: Which Is Better?

If you’re looking for an interactive home spin bike, you can’t go wrong with the Peloton or Bowflex. However, each bike has unique features that can make it more appealing. Interested in learning more about how the two competitors stack up? Check out our Bowflex vs. Peloton comparison.

Bowflex VeloCore 22 has the edge when it comes to the actual riding experience, and it’s all because of a unique lean feature. Just push down on the knob and you’ll be leaning left and right as you pedal. Besides engaging your core and blasting additional calories, but it also feels more like an actual road bike. You can sprint to the finish or work your whole body to power up a steep hill.

However, Peloton is the better choice as far as classes are concerned. One big reason is that there are way more options, with thousands of live and on-demand workouts to choose from. As of right now, the JRNY platform doesn’t offer live classes.

Here are some other differences to help you decide which bike is best.

Bowflex VeloCore 22 (Now $1,499)

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership ($149 value)

Ride in stationary or leaning mode

Compatible with 3rd party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift

Bluetooth connectivity

Rotating HD touchscreen display

50+ global routes

Watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu on the console



Peloton Bike (Now $1,495)

Thousands of live and on-demand workouts

Leaderboard

Live weekly classes

Many different types of classes

WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

Which Shoes Can I Use with the Bowflex Velocore?

Whether you’re a total beginner who doesn’t own a pair of cycling shoes or you prefer to ride clipped in, the dual-sided pedals on the VeloCore accommodate both types of shoes. However, you’ll need to have SPD cycling shoes for the pedals that come with the bike.

If you don’t love the stock pedals or you prefer to ride with cycling shoes, you can easily swap out the pedals. This bike will accept any 9/16-inch SPD pedals. Bowflex doesn’t sell pedals for this spin bike, but you can easily find alternatives on sites like Amazon.



Does Bowflex Have Cyber Monday Deals?

Bowflex Cyber Monday 2021 deals have arrived, and they’re massive. Besides this huge deal on the VeloCore spin bike, you can save hundreds of dollars off treadmills and other equipment. Here are some of this year’s highlights:

Save $900 Off T7 Treadmill (Now $1,499)

Save $1,399 Off T22 Treadmill (Now $2,199)

Save $1,100 Off T10 Treadmill (Now $1,699)

Save $200 Off Bowflex Blaze Home Gym (Now $899)

Save 40% Off Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell (Now $119)

Are There Any Other Spin Bike Cyber Monday Deals?

If you’re looking for similarly massive Cyber Monday spin bike deals, we’ve highlighted a deal to save $700 off the NordicTrack Commercial Series spin bike. This is an amazing deal on a beloved Peloton alternative.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often, as we’ll continue to add and remove deals throughout Cyber Monday.

Save $400 Off Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike (Now $799)

Save $350 Off Echelon EX5 Spin Bike (Now $849)

Save Up to $600 Off MYX II Spin Bikes + Accessories (Now $1,299)

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.