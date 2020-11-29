21 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals: Save Up to $300

Save big on your favorite indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and other cardio equipment, along with home gym and workout essentials. We’ve rounded up this year’s best fitness deals for beginners to elite athletes. Be sure to check back often during Cyber Monday as deals quickly come and go.
Save $300 off the Assault AirBike Classic with this Cyber Monday deal. This airbike features unlimited resistance and is great for working out your entire body. From Tabata to intervals to heart rate training, you’ll find plenty of motivational programs to accomplish your goals.
Get in a workout wherever you are with this lightweight and easily portable set of resistance bands. These bands are great for pull-ups, dips and stretches, but you can use them for a variety of other workouts as well. The set is made with a natural latex material and features four resistance levels, from 15 up to 125 pounds.
Save up to 60 percent off the FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra with this Cyber Monday fitness deal. This racerback sports bra is padded and is designed for medium to high-impact workouts, including running, weight training, Pilates and more. A blend of nylon, polyester and spandex material ensures a comfortable fit. The top is also ventilated and wicks moisture for maximum comfort. This sports bra is machine washable and comes in several colors and sizes.
Score $40 off the Bose Wireless SoundSport Headphones with this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The headphones cater to athletes who like to listen to their favorite songs during workouts, and are resistant to sweat and inclement weather. The ear tips come in three sizes for a more comfortable and personalized fit. These wireless headphones stand out for their rich and clear sound, even when working out.
Save up to $90 off the VYBE Percussion Massage Gun (Premium Model). There’s a coupon available to save the extra $30. The Premium massage gun features a long-lasting battery that delivers up to four hours per charge. You’ll also find four massage heads to target specific muscle groups. This massage gun has five speeds and provides up to 3,200 strokes per minute.
Save $66 off the VYBE Percussion Massage Gun (Pro Model). This deep tissue massager features nine speeds, eight attachments, and powerful percussion vibration that delivers up to 3,400 strokes per minute.
Save $50 off the VYBE V2 Percussion Massage Gun. This massage gun features deep percussion and strong pressure, and delivers up to 60 pounds of percussive force. You’ll find six speeds and an adjustable arm to target various muscle groups. The massager comes with a large ball, standard ball, and cone for maximum effectiveness.
Enjoy huge savings on this set of resistance bands. You’ll find five colors, ranging from a 10-pound yellow band up to a black 30-pound band. These bands are designed to be used individually or combined for a maximum of 100 pounds. You can mount the bands to a door frame using the included door attachment for greater versatility. This set also contains ankle straps and a carrying case.
A price drop of 39 percent matches the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year for the eufy Smart Scale C1, according to CamelCamelCamel. This smart scale features 12 health measurements, including bone mass, muscle mass, body fat, BMI, and more, along with a large LED display that’s easy to read. You can use your favorite third-party apps, such as Fitbit, Google Fit and Apple Health, to track your measurements. This smart scale can accommodate up to 16 users from one account.
Save $80 off the TicWatch Pro Fitness Smartwatch with this Cyber Monday deal. Highlights include built-in GPS, 1GM of RAM to avoid lags, and a battery that lasts up to 30 days per charge. There’s also 24/7 heart rate monitoring and automatic workout detection. This watch also tracks your calories, speed and cadence, and supports Google Assistant.
Save up to 45 percent off Fitnessery Ankle Weights. Available weights range from one to five pounds, so you can strengthen and tone at your own pace. Even a little bit of added resistance goes a long way. Each set includes a mesh storage bag, an e-book with exercises and a lifetime guarantee.
Save $204 off the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with this Cyber Monday fitness deal. The rowing machine features adjustable magnetic resistance, with eight available levels, along with an extra-long slide rail for smooth and fluid movements. You can check your workout progress on the large LCD display, which shows your calories, count, total count, time and more.
Save $49 off the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate with this Cyber Monday deal. The vibration plate can help you lose weight, burn fat and even combat cellulite in just one short session per day. This vibration machine comes with 99 speed settings, so you can easily customize each session according to your needs. You’ll also find a user-friendly display along with an e-book to help you get started.
Save $81 off the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Utility Weight Bench (SF-BH6920). This discount drops the weight bench down to just $217, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.
This weight bench features seven adjustable positions, along with adjustable leg extensions. A 1,000-pound maximum weight capacity allows you to work out with confidence. Foam cushioning keeps you comfortable during workouts, while U-shaped support legs provide plenty of stability.
Save $75 off the FLYBIRD Weight Bench (2020 Version) with this Cyber Monday deal. This bench looks similar to the FLYBIRD Utility Weight Bench, but it’s been tweaked for better performances. This version has seven back pad positions, compared to the six positions on the utility bench, along with a foam bench that’s one inch thicker. The bench also supports users up to 6’2″, while the utility bench fits users up to 5’9″. Although it weighs just over a pound more than the utility bench, this bench has a maximum weight capacity of 620 pounds. The utility bench supports up to 450 pounds.
A price drop of $50 (33 percent) drops the Amazfit GTS Fitness Smartwatch down to its lowest price of the year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. With a current price of $99, this is a great deal on a feature-packed smartwatch. Highlights include a vibrant 1.65-inch display, Bluetooth music control and a total of 12 exercise modes. This watch also features 24/7 heart rate monitoring and can be worn when swimming.
Upgrading to the GTS 2 (currently not on sale) gets you built-in GPS, 3GB of music storage, and built-in Alexa.
The Bluefin Fitness Dual Motor 3D Vibration Platform features a dual-motor design that oscillates and vibrates. There’s also a 3D mode that combines vertical and horizontal movements. This machine can help improve blood circulation, increase bone density and assist in weight loss.
Save $130 off the FF Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench with this Cyber Monday deal. You can get in a full-body workout without any additional equipment, which makes this bench a convenient choice for smaller home gyms. There’s also a hyper back extension and an adjustable sit-up bench to do abs. You’ll also find decline and flat benches. A digital workout chart is included.
Save up to 22 percent off the Polar Ignite Fitness Watch with this Cyber Monday deal. The watch features precision heart rate monitoring, even when you’re not working out, along with advanced sleep tracking. Integrated GPS technology means you can track your speed, distance and route without your phone. An included daily training guide suggests the best workouts to help you meet your fitness goals. This watch comes in small and medium/large sizes and is available in several colors.
Save up to 30 percent off the popular Backcountry Sundial Women’s Tight with this Cyber Monday sale. Sundial performance tights are great for hiking, camping, and simply hanging out. Fleece backing keeps skin warm when the temperatures drop, which a high waist provides a comfortable and secure fit. These tights also have two cargo pockets for storing small essentials. An ergonomic design means movements won’t feel restricted.
Score up to 43 percent off the popular BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat with this Cyber Monday deal. The mat covers 144 square feet, which is plenty of room for kickboxing, stretching, general cardio and more. Non-slip EVA foam provides a safe and comfortable surface for your favorite moves. Moisture-resistant technology makes this mat easier to clean after especially intense sessions. Each piece locks securely into place.
Score 43 percent off the popular DYNAPRO resistance bands with this Cyber Monday deal. The bands are adjustable and have comfortable handles for repetitive movements. You can use the bands to improve flexibility, improve muscle mass and more. The yellow band offers five to 10 pounds of resistance. Several other resistance levels are available.
The price of the Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor has dropped by 42 percent (just over $50). This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. HRM-TRI is Garmin’s smallest and lightest heart rate monitor yet. It’s also suitable for water and land-based activities, making it an ideal choice for triathletes and multi-sport athletes. The battery lasts up to 10 months with an average use of one hour per day