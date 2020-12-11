Coravin Deal: Save 50% On Wine Preservation System

Whether you’re shopping for your favorite wino or just looking to treat yourself, the Coravin Wine Preservation System makes one cool gift for wine lovers. And now, just for the holidays, you can save 50% on the Coravin Model 6 Advanced Wine Preservation System in Mica with this incredible Coravin deal.

Allowing you to drink any wine, any time, without ever pulling the cork, the Coravin system actually extends the life of a bottle of wine by weeks, months, and even years – seriously. Not a deal to be missed, make it a Coravin Christmas this year.

The Coravin Model 6 in Mica is ready to ship in time for Christmas, and is even eligible for free two-day shipping with an Amazon Prime Membership.

Buy The Coravin Model 6 Advanced Wine Preservation System In Mica

If you’re looking to elevate the wine drinking experience, look no further than Coravin’s Model 6 in Mica, now 50% off with this special Coravin deal.

Founded in 2013 by Greg Lambrecht, Coravin’s wine preservation system fuses elegance with technology to extend the life of your bottles. How does it do that? It’s actually quite simple – and genius, really.

The Coravin Model 6, like all other Coravin models, passes a surgery-grade hollow needle through the cork of the bottle and pressurizes it with argon gas (capsules included!). Insert the needle, tip the bottle, and pour – that’s it! When done, simply remove the device from the bottle, and the cork will reseal itself. The needle is even designed to be off-set, so it will never pierce the same place more than once.

We know – cool. But, why is it important?

Well, when bottles of wine are opened, the oxidation process begins – the same process that turns apples and avocados brown. Without getting too technical, it’s basically a chemical reaction that changes the color and taste of the wine. By not removing the cork, the wine stays fresh and ready to swirl and sip for weeks, months, and even years. Seriously.

As one of the latest releases from Coravin, the Model 6 has all the latest and greatest design features, including SmartClamp technology. An innovative and patented design, Coravin’s SmartClamps allow you to simply insert your Coravin System into any cork with one quick and firm push.

Now available in a gorgeous Mica finish – a limited edition color released just for the holidays – the Model 6 also features an ergonomic handle and is sold with a bundle that includes three Coravin Pure Capsules, two Coravin Screw Caps, and a carrying case.

A tasting experience game-changer for sure, don’t wait to take part in this offer. Just for the holidays, you can save 50% on the Coravin Model 6 in Mica with this incredible Coravin deal.

Price: $199.95

