Best Cricut Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 51%

The big sale is just days away so make sure you’re on top of all the best Cricut Black Friday deals for 2022

People don’t believe that the things I’ve made have my Cricut weren’t bought in a store. I love crafting but I have never been good at anything that requires precision so if I can pull off professional-looking projects, you can too. Cricut is the most user-friendly smart cutter out there. If you’ve been waiting for a sale to grab your very own Cricut, this is it.

Save $90 Cricut’s EasyPress 2

Right now you can save $90 on both the 12-inch by 10-inch version and the nine-inch by nine-inch version of the Cricut EasyPress. Deals vary by color and size but can be up to 48% off saving you up to $60.

I use the EasyPress as a t-shirt press for my iron-on vinyl and sublimation ink and I’ve had stunning results. I love the amount of control you have with the temperature and timer display. It helps me create professional-looking clothing without needing a large professional t-shirt press.

It comes in three different colors: raspberry, mint, and lilac.

Buy the Cricut Easy Press 2

$50 Off the Cricut Joy

For this sale, the mini Cricut Joy is on sale for $129 down from a list price of $179 for a savings of $50.

This little portable cutter is a mini version of its larger cousins the Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Air. It has many of the same features but in a compact design. It cuts, writes, and draws, opening up an immense DIY universe. The Cricut Joy is a great intro to Cricut machines if you’ve been hesitant to pull the trigger on one of their larger machines.

It allows you to cut your own precision vinyl decals, sublimation ink sheet designs, and draw with either their regular or Infusible Ink sublimation markers. Being more compact, it’s a good choice for smaller designs like stickers, coffee mug or water bottle decals, and greeting cards. This special little device can even make continuous cuts up to 20 feet without using a mat.

If you’ve been unsure whether or not you want to dedicate the craft table space to a Cricut, pick up the Joy and you’ll see they’re all very much worth the hype.

Buy the Cricut Joy

$50 Off Cricut Mug Press

Cricut’s Mug Press was named Editor’s Choice in our Best Mug Press Machines article and for good reason. It’s compact, user-friendly, simple, and attractive. Right now it’s 25% off.

I got to test out a media sample of this press and I’m happy to say I was able to create professional looking mugs on my first try. These mugs always surprise my friends when they learn they were made right in my craft room. The press has been great for my mug collection (or disastrous depending on your perspective) and allowed me to create unique gifts customized to my loved ones. I’m actually drinking from one of these mugs right now.

Buy the Cricut Mug Press

$80 Off Cricut’s Explore Air 2

The Explore Air 2 was named the top pick in our best cutting machines of 2022 article. It’s user-friendly, intuitive, and the possibilities of what you can make with this thing are practically endless.

One of my favorite things about this brand is that when I received my Explore Air 2, it came with an example project (a tote bag to hold Cricut supplies) with step-by-step instructions to use the cutter to create an iron-on design on a bag they provided (to hold the Cricut extras). It helped me learn how to use the Explore Air 2 so much faster and in a painless way. Plus I could see what the thing could do first hand which was great.

The machine is Bluetooth so it can easily communicate with your computer, smartphone, or tablet without messing with cords. You can upload your own designs or browse through their huge library of available Cricut images on their user-friendly design space. I upload my own designs and their program makes sizing simple and easy.

The cutter can handle over 100 different materials with this machine including vinyl, faux leather, and adhesive foils. It can even write for you if you replace the blade with the included writing tool.

Buy it Here

Another great feature is its ability to work with printed images. I tend to make clothing with iron-on sheets or printed on magnets because I like my designs to be more than one color. You can do that by using the Bluetooth Explore Air 2 to communicate with your printer. Print your design like normal and then the Cricut will cut it out for you.

I got to test out a media sample of the Explore Air 2 last year with no promise of a positive review or even a review at all. I love this little powerhouse and plan to continue to make all sorts of neat projects.

The sale covers all colors of the Circut Explore Air 2 but stock is low on other colors and the third-party sellers aren’t offering a sale.

If you’re new to Cricut or smart cutting machines, Design Bundles on YouTube had a great Unboxing and First Project video which walks you through the whole process, including pairing with your computer.

51% Off Cricut’s Rainbow Bundle Heat-Transfer Vinyl

Right now Cricut’s Heat-Transfer Vinyl Rainbow Bundle is on sale for $13.59, down from $27.49, for a savings of $13.90.

The bundle comes with six 12-by-12 inches HTV vinyl sheets in red, yellow, pink, green, blue, and grape. This is their SportsFlex vinyl that is more flexible to handle stretchy materials without warping. I’ve worked with both Circut vinyl and off-brand and you can really tell a difference, especially in the way it handles going through the laundry.

Check Out Black Friday’s Hottest Deals Here.

Sources: CamelCamelCamel Price Tracker

See Also:

Best Amazon Black Friday Aerogarden Deals

5 Best T-Shirt Presses: Compare & Save

9 Best Drawing Mannequins for Artists

41 Best Gifts for Crafters: Your Ultimate List

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.