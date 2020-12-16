Dutch Oven Deals: Save Up To 75% On Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset & More

Perfect for roasting, braising, stewing, and so much more, there’s a reason cast iron dutch ovens are popular with professional chefs, home cooks, and foodies. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save big on a number of incredible pieces from the best and most iconic brands with these awesome dutch oven deals. We’re talking Staub, Lodge, Le Creuset, and more. We know – the best.

Full disclosure: not all of these dutch ovens ship in time for Christmas. That’s okay – no matter the season or holiday, dutch ovens are a serious must-have for any kitchen. So, while these might not make it under the tree, there’s no better time to score on incredible cookware than right now.

For all the details on these cast iron dutch oven deals, read on.

Save Up To 75% – Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte, 4-Quart

Available in a variety of colors, the 4-quart Staub Round Cocette is a good one – and available at one crazy good deal, too. Depending on the color, you can save up to 75% with this cast iron dutch oven deal – that’s a potential savings of $307.

Made of cast iron, these cocette’s are known for retaining all kinds of heat and enhancing the flavor profile of all kinds of meals. Featuring Staub’s signature matte black enamel interior and a tight-fitting lid, these dutch ovens are safe in the oven up to 900-degrees without lids and 500-degrees with them. They are marked as dishwasher safe but hand washing is recommended.

Special note: Burnt Orange, Cherry, Matte Black, Turquoise, and White Truffle can all ship in time for Christmas with the right shipping option.

Price Range: $99.95 – $309.95

Save 47% – Staub Cast Iron Coq au Vin Cocotte, 5.75qt

Staub makes incredible dutch ovens and cookware, and this Coq au Vin Cocotte is seriously cute. Featuring a rooster handle – so much fun! – and a 5.75-quart capacity, there’s more than enough room for all kinds of cooking projects. And, you can now save 47% with this incredible cast iron dutch oven deal – that’s a $221 savings.

The Staub Cocette is unsurpassed in the “slow-cooking meats and vegetables to tender perfection” department. It’s also great for simmering stews and soups. Made of cast iron, this dutch oven retains all kinds of heat and features Staub’s signature matte black enamel interior and a self-basting spiked lid. This dutch oven is oven safe up to 900-degrees without lids and 500-degrees with them. Built to last a lifetime, this piece can be passed from generation to generation.

Please note that the Staub Cast Iron Coq au Vin Cocotte does not ship in time for Christmas.

Price: $319.95

Save 47% – Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Covered Oval Dutch Oven, 5.5qt

The Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven features a 5.5-quart capacity and is part of the brand’s Gourmet Collection. And now, thanks to this dutch oven deal, you can save 47% – that’s a $66 savings. Depending on shipping options, it may even get there in time for Christmas.

Favored by cooks for heat retention and excellent results, this enameled cast iron dutch oven is good for all kinds of cooking processes: roasting, baking, braising, stewing, and many others. You can even make cobblers, bread, and baked desserts. Oven safe up to 450-degrees, this is a hand wash only item.

Price: $73.95

Save 45% – Lodge 5qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Great for cooking all kinds of delicious meals on the grill, in the oven, or over the campfire, the Lodge 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a durable and hearty option. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save 45% with this dutch oven deal – that’s a $33 savings. Bonus: it arrives in time for Christmas, too.

Featuring a large cooking capacity, this dutch oven is the perfect size to sear, saute, simmer, bake, braise, fry, roast and so much more. Coming pre-seasoned so you can get right to cooking, the cooking and grilling experience will only get better with every use.

Price: $39.99

Save Up To 40% – Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Available in a variety of colors and quart capacities, the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is an all-around awesome piece of cookware. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save up to 40% with this dutch oven deal.

Great for preparing and serving memorable meals over the stone, in the oven, or on the grill, this dutch oven is perfect for roasting, searing, and making all kinds of one-pot wonders. Lodge’s century-old tradition of excellence continues as they marry the benefits of cast iron with the beauty of porcelain enamel. Superior heat retention produces a perfect braise or expert sauté, and the vibrant enamel surface allows food to be marinated and refrigerated.

Please note that the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven does not ship in time for Christmas.

Price Range: $59.90 – $91.49

Save 20% – Le Creuset Noel Collection: Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven, 6.75qt

Talk about something fun for Christmas. The Noel Collection from Le Creuset is perfectly festive and fun for the holiday, and this oval cast iron dutch oven is perfect for roasting, baking, braising, and more. Available in Le Creuset’s iconic cerise color, you can now save 20% on this 6.75-quart dutch oven – that’s a $80 savings. Bonus: it’s in stock and ships in time for Christmas.

Featuring a unique design on the lid that sort of resembles jolly ole St. Nick, a sand-colored interior enamel that promotes caramelization and prevents sticking, a dome-shaped lid that locks in flavor, and a gorgeous gold knob handle, this is a serious show-stopper in the kitchen. Oven safe up to 500-degrees, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset and this dutch oven deal.

Price: $319.95

Don’t miss out on your chance to save big this holiday season with these incredible dutch oven deals.

