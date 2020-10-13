Echo Show 8 Prime Day Deal: Save 50%

When you want a smart device that’s versatile with a screen big enough to comfortably watch video, the new Echo Show 8 with Alexa is your go-to BFF. With this Echo Show Prime Day Deal, get it for half price while it lasts!

Get 50% Off the Echo Show 8

Echo Show 8 Keeps You Connected to Life

The new Echo Show 8 connects to Alexa, so you can enjoy great stereo sound, and vivid visuals with an eight-inch high definition screen that’s great to watch videos, movies, and more. Connect to Amazon Music and sing along with the lyrics as they display on the screen. Check the news, weather, and traffic before heading out to work, or use it as a smart picture frame to display all your favorite family photos.

Echo Show 8 Makes Multitasking Simple

Whether you want to make a hands-free call via Alexa, or simply call the kids to dinner from another room, the Echo Show 8 is at your service. Get more than one and use it as a drop-in intercom system to connect with other members of your family throughout the house.

The Perfect Kitchen Companion

Voice Control Your Smart Home Devices

If it seems like you’re always the one cooking alone in the kitchen, the Echo Show 8 can be your constant companion, so it couldbe the perfect time to binge-watch your favorite episodes of the Marvelous Ms. Maisel. If you’re you’re trying to follow a recipe from America’s Test Kitchen or The Barefoot Contessa, you’ll easily be able to channel your inner Julia Child as you learn to master techniques with instructions you can see instead of trying to follow a cookbook. Better yet, the Echo Show 8 Cook gives you exclusive access to cooking classes with a complimentary Food Network Kitchen Premium subscription

The Echo Show 8 allows you to easily control your compatible smart home devices with a simple interactive display or by using your voice. Set the thermostat, run your Roomba, check your security cameras, and see who’s at your front door. The Echo Show also allows you to enable Smart Guard alerts. While your security cameras keep an eye on your home’s exterior, your Echo Show can keep tabs on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, hear breaking glass, and alert you even while you’re away.

There’s never been a better time to get the new Echo Show 8 while it’s at this great Prime Day discount at 50% off!

Get the Echo Show 8 for Half Price!

