THE Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: The Ultimate List

Looking for the best of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for 2020? We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a metric butt ton of great Prime Day deals 2020 has blessed us with, ranging from tech to toys to home goods and more!
if you’re looking to finally change out that old doorbell you have by your front door with something that’s quite a bit more advanced, check out this stellar deal on the all-new Ring video doorbell. For the next 48 hours, Amazon has a Ring Doorbell Prime Day deal that will save you 30% — that’s $30 off the MSRP (normally $99.99).
Both color options have the same discount available or Prime Day, so it doesn’t matter if you’re looking to pick up the sleek-looking Venetian bronze or satin nickel; you’ll be getting the same deal.
As far as the device itself, it’s super easy to setup, as it uses your current doorbell’s wires. That means there’s no need to install anything extra; just pop your old doorbell off, unplug it, and pop this bad boy on as a replacement. Once that’s done, you simply connect it to your smartphone via the intuitive app and then connect it to Wi-Fi. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to view who is at your door with high-quality 1080p video.
Of course, getting it for $30 less than normal is always a great bonus.
One of the hottest wireless headphone sellers on the market, the SONY WHCH710N Bluetooth Headphones, are getting a great deal for Prime Day this year, coming in at a whopping 55% off the MSRP of $199.99. That means they’ll be available for just $88 for today and tomorrow while supplies last.
The WHXB900N model is also on sale for 55% off, bringing them down to $123.00 while supplies last. This set adds a bit more bass and most impressive digital noise-canceling technology, allowing you to hear only what you want to hear (and not your kids screaming in the background of your favorite song).
They have a battery life of up to 30 hours, and they’re super comfortable to wear, with extra light and pillowy ears.
For the first day of Prime Day, my true love (Amazon) gave to me…$100 off the absolutely incredible-sounding JBL Boombox speaker. That’s a savings of 30% off one of the best-selling portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon right now.
The JBL Boombox not only looks ultra-stylish but it also sounds great, too (which is obviously the most important thing here). It has great sound clarity and a 20 KHz frequency response. It has an impressive 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, allowing you to blast your Spotify playlists for an entire day without having to recharge.
It’s also built to be slightly more rugged than other portable speakers on the market, with full IPX7 waterproofing and an easy-carry handle.
The leading brand in mid-tier gaming headsets is having itself a great Prime Day deal this morning, coming in at almost 30% off its MSRP. That brings the price down to $105.76 for Prime Day only.
This highly-rated wireless PC gaming headset has impressive-sounding 50mm nanoclear drivers that are tuned to deliver an impressive array of sound right into your ears. It also has EQ presets available so that you can change your game’s sound response on-the-fly using the included software. It also has a Superhuman Hearing sound setting that will make you feel like you can hear a pin drop from a mile away.
This is the best Prime Day gaming headset deal we’ll likely see this year.
Maybe it’s because I’m a sucker for all things Batman related, but I also love a great deal on a great graphic novel. And, it doesn’t get much better than Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s Batman: Hush. For the first six hours of Prime Day, the critically-acclaimed Batman graphic novel is at a reduced price of $15.90—which is 46% off the MSRP.
In Hush, Batman’s biggest foes team up to try and get rid of the Dark Knight once and for all.
Now’s the time to upgrade to the new Fire HD 10 Tablet, which is on sale for a whopping $70 off the MSRP during Amazon’s Prime Day celebration. For the next 48 hours, you can snag this lightning-quick tablet for almost 50% off, bringing the price down to just $79.99 (it’s lowest ever).
This 32GB tablet is available in some unique color options this year, including a beautiful plum and twilight blue, as well as the standard black and white. It’s 30% faster than its predecessor, with an impressive 2GB of RAM and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It has up to 12 hours of battery life, and it now uses USB-c instead of micro USB (which is a major upgrade when it comes to charging time).
Save $60 on the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, bringing the price all the way down to $79.99 for Prime Day only.
This is a 32GB tablet that has a 2-year warranty which is essential for a kids tablet. All 3 colors are available, too, including blue, pink, and purple.