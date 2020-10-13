THE Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: The Ultimate List

if you’re looking to finally change out that old doorbell you have by your front door with something that’s quite a bit more advanced, check out this stellar deal on the all-new Ring video doorbell. For the next 48 hours, Amazon has a Ring Doorbell Prime Day deal that will save you 30% — that’s $30 off the MSRP (normally $99.99).

Both color options have the same discount available or Prime Day, so it doesn’t matter if you’re looking to pick up the sleek-looking Venetian bronze or satin nickel; you’ll be getting the same deal.

As far as the device itself, it’s super easy to setup, as it uses your current doorbell’s wires. That means there’s no need to install anything extra; just pop your old doorbell off, unplug it, and pop this bad boy on as a replacement. Once that’s done, you simply connect it to your smartphone via the intuitive app and then connect it to Wi-Fi. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to view who is at your door with high-quality 1080p video.

Of course, getting it for $30 less than normal is always a great bonus.