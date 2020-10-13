Prime Day: 11 Hottest Deals on Gifts for Moms

Looking to knock out your Christmas shopping plus plan ahead for Mother’s Day and her birthday too? These deals on Prime Day gifts for moms will net you huge savings on the very best presents for the most important lady in your life.
If you and your siblings have been thinking about splurging on mom this year, the self-emptying Shark XL Robot Vacuum is an amazing gift idea for her. This smart vacuum has IQ navigation so it cleans better than most other robots without skipping areas. Perfect if she has pets, it has a self-cleaning vacuum roller and automatically docks when it needs a recharge.
This vacuum maps her home so she can select which room she wants it to clean using the SharkClean App, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. In fact, she can even order her new vacuum to tidy things up when she’s away from home! Once it docks to recharge, it automatically empties into a bin that only needs to be taken out once a month. Bonus!
Shark’s unique brush roller eliminates the issue of hair wrap, making one less thing she has to worry about. Get this awesome robot vacuum for 44% off the regular price, a huge savings of $265! When it comes to the best Prime Day gifts for moms, this one’s a winner.
It’s a funny thing about moms. They won’t often splurge on great skincare. That’s why this Prime Day deal on philosophy renewed hope in a jar is one of those great gifts for moms. This hyaluronic water gel helps to hydrate her skin all day and will leave her complexion glowing for up to 72 hours. Lightweight, it absorbs almost instantly and primes her skin for foundation.
Pineapple extract gently exfoliates say the beauty experts from Elle, so while it moisturizes this cream will also slough off dead skin cells leaving her face bright and beautiful with fewer fine lines and wrinkles. That really is a great gift! Get it right now for 30% off the regular price with this Prime Day Deal.
The FOREO UFO Face Mask Treatment Device combines thermotherapy, cryotherapy, and red light therapy into one wicked way to make mom’s skin look younger. It helps to open her pores, allowing nourishing serums from FOREO face masks to penetrate deeply, getting below the skin’s surface to be the most beneficial. Treatments take just 90 seconds, so she’ll have time to do other things instead of using those face masks that often take 20-30 minutes per use.
One of our favorite Prime Day gifts for moms, the FOREO UFO is on sale right now for 40% off the regular price, saving you nearly eighty bucks! You might want to get one for yourself and get a jump on the aging game.
Brighten mom’s kitchen, bedroom, or bath with this Scattered Italian Plates Wall Art piece that’s both rustic and classic. It combines six floral plates in different sizes mounted to a swirling metal backer. The gorgeous shades of autumn feature yellows, oranges, greens, and browns. The beauty of this piece is that there’s no wrong way to hang it. It looks equally pretty vertically as it does horizontally.
This Prime Day gift for moms is on briefly on sale for 62% off the regular price.
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your mom’s shabby old luggage set with something sleek, new, and hardsided, the Samsonite Centric line is an ideal option with a key benefit of softside suitcases – they expand. This two-piece set includes a 20 inch carryon bag that meets the size specifications for most domestic airlines, plus a 24 inch bag to accommodate for longer trips (perhaps to see you and your kids.)
Made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate with a twill texture, these sleek silver suitcases will stand up to the rigors of regular travel. Side-mounted TSA locks act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling. Four 360 degree spinner wheels make running in any direction a snap, and the retractable pull handle adjusts in a snap.
This luggage features a 1.5 inch zippered expansion panel, just in case your vacation purchases exceed the space available. The fabric-lined bag interiors are easily organized and your items are kept neatly in place with elastic straps and zippered mesh coverings.
Every woman needs a great hobo bag like the FRYE Melissa Wooven Scooped Hobo. This roomy leather bag can accommodate mom’s smaller purse, her tablet, and a whole lot more. This woven leather hobo is finely crafted to last for years. She can wear it as a shoulder bag, crossbody bag, or cinch up the straps and carry it like a purse. As an added bonus, it’s also big enough for her to pack all the stuff dad constantly hands over for her to keep track of.
The bag has a woven front, with a smooth leather back, one internal pocket, and a zip closure top to keep her necessities secure. Get this Prime Day gift for mom at a whopping 65% off, and if you opt for the natural finish rather than the taupe, it’s even more deeply discounted. If your mom prefers a smaller purse, the Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag is 52% off right now.
An elegant watch is always a wonderful gift, but when you can get this stunning Bulova stainless and rose gold tone watch at 57% off, it’s one of the more awesome Prime Day gifts for moms. This pretty analog watch features a luminescent Mother of Pearl watch face and the dial is studded with 12 tiny hand-set diamonds to give it added appeal. The mixed metal look is still super popular, yet this watch is good for both work and play. The adjustable link style band features a double-press fold-over clasp to keep it securely on her wrist.
If your mom loves a little more bling, the Fossil Women’s Riley Watch features a crystal-embellished bezel as well as double crystals on the hour markers. This stainless steel watch offers a chronograph style, with additional dials for day, date and hours. It’s 52% off.
While our first two watches are more bold designs, if your mom prefers something a bit smaller, you can save 52% on the Seiko Ladies Quartz Dress Watch.
With winter on the way, you can keep mom looking stylish and staying cozy in this Cole Haan quilted down jacket. The car length keeps her tush covered when the wind is howling and the faux leather trimmed stand up collar and hidden hood feel extra soft and warm when the weather goes to the dark side. An internal zipper with outer snaps keeps her safe and secure from the wind.
Faux leather trim also extends down the placket and adorns the front slash pockets as well. This jacket comes in five colors and women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large, but keep in mind the discounts vary with the largest savings up to 53%.
Perhaps you’ve been stewing about what to get your mom, and you know she wants a bunch of cool new small appliances for the kitchen. Now you can get one device that has so many talents, it can accomplish some amazing kitchen feats – the Instant Pot Aura. The Aura can sear and sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, roast, make yogurt, steam rice, bake multigrain bread, and keep foods warm, all at the touch of a button. Whew!
But wait…there’s more! It can even sous vide, so if you were thinking of a second device for that, you can skip it. This all-in-one cooker has a 24 hour programmable start, so she can plan meals and leave while she knows her food is cooking, worry-free. This 8-quart model even has a stainless steel steam and roasting rack, so literally, anything is possible. Get it with this Prime Day Deal for just $69.99, a massive 54% savings.
Does your mom live by herself? The ideal solution for her might be the Instant Pot Ultra Mini-Slow Cooker. This tiny ten-in-one cooker is a total multitasker, she is going to love. It’s also a killer Prime Day Deal for 58% off the regular price.
Every woman needs a great pair of tall boots as she heads into winter, and the Naturalizer Gael Knee High Boots are an option that guarantees comfort and durability., especially when you can get them at a Prime Day Deal price that’s as much as 76% off! depending on the color and size you choose. This sleek ultra-light boot features secret stretch for a perfect fit. An inner calf zipper makes them easy to slip in and out of as well. The luxe leather or suede upper is complemented by a super grippy sole with an excellent tread that will keep mom on her feet even in the worst weather.
Is your mom the hostess with the mostest? If you’d like to give her a gift that’s both great for storage and wonderful for serving, this Baxton Studio rolling kitchen cart is just the ticket. An ash veneer top and two additional matching shelves complement a metal frame with handles and caster wheels. Three metal mesh baskets allow for easy storage and delivery of wine bottles, linens, and more.
This clever cart is a great way to expand her work surface in the kitchen if she’s limited on space, and when it’s not being used for serving, it can also act as a sideboard. With this Prime Day Deal, you’ll save $183 and make her special day even moreso!