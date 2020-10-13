Furbo Prime Day Deal: 46% Off WiFi Dog Camera

When you love your pooch, you probably feel bad about leaving them at home alone all day, and you already know how naughty a bored dog can get! Now you can give them the kind of quality attention they need throughout the day, plus they can get their human fix with the Furbo treat tossing dog camera. With this Furbo Prime Day Deal, you’ll save $115 on your dog’s new second best friend.

Save 46% On Furbo WiFi Dog Camera

Stay Connected Throughout the Day

Furbo offers 1080P HD live video streaming with a 160 degree wide-angle camera and 4X zoom plus night vision that delivers crisp clear images so you can check in on your dog 24/7. Furbo also has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can be in communication with your fur baby and even give them a soothing talking to when they’re alone.

Real-Time Smart Alerts

The Furbo Dog Camera helps you keep tabs on more than just your pup. Furbo will alert you when it detects your dog’s movements so you’ll know when it might be jumping on furniture or chewing on cords. In addition to letting you know when your pooch might be in danger, this camera can also help you watch for signs of separation anxiety with cues like your pet is constantly pacing or licking its paws.

A person alert gives you a visual of when humans come into view, whether it’s your family or an intruder, and a dog selfie alert lets you know when your pup is facing the camera, giving you some seriously cute photos.

An adjustable barking alert with two-way audio can alert you to emergency situations so you’ll know if your dog is barking out of boredom or whether there’s a crisis you might need to respond to. In fact, the Furbo dog camera has saved the lives of many a pooch from fires, gas leaks, and intruders. Event-triggered cloud recording means you’ll have a record if something seems amiss.

Play, Praise & Toss Treats

Play catch with your dog and even toss treats their way for good behavior because the Furbo can hold up to 100 pieces of your pet’s favorite small snacks. Just download the free Furbo iOS/Android app and get ready for some interactive play while you’re away. The doggie diary lets you see the highlights of your pup’s day in 60 seconds and you can download and save it to your own personal album to see your pet’s developments and activity over time.

Serious Easy Set-up

In just three minutes you can have your Furbo up and running. It’s as simple as plugging in, connecting to your WiFi, and turning on your camera.

Designed by Dog Experts

Designed with input from over 5,000 dog parents, vets, and dog trainers, Furbo is made specifically to suit the needs of dogs and their owners. It even offers a training component, tailored to a dog’s unique visual capabilities. That’s likely why the Furbo is the #1 best-selling pet camera on the market and right now you can get it for a Prime Day savings of 46%.

Buy the Furbo WiFi Dog Camera Now and Save $115!

Remember, Amazon Prime Day is exclusively for Prime Members. If you haven’t yet signed up, there’s still time to do so and reap the rewards of amazing discounts, fast free shipping, and so much more!

