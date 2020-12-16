Flatware Deals: Save Up To 63% On Flatware Sets

Shopping for home cooks? Foodies? Kitchen newbies? Have we got deals for you. Just in time for the holidays, you can save up to 63% on some fantastic flatware sets from Mikasa, JA Henckels, Fortessa Lucca, and more, with these incredible flatware deals. Heck, these offers are so good, you might want to upgrade your own place settings.

Here’s the cool part: each set ships in time for Christmas. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime Member, they’re sure to beat Santa to the tree. For all the details on these incredible flatware deals, read on.

Shop ALL Flatware Sets Available On Amazon

Save 63% – Mikasa Satin Loft 65-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Serving Utensil Set, Service for 12

Made of quality 18/10 stainless steel and featuring a “no need to polish” contemporary design, this durable and attractive 65-piece set from Mikasa has it all. It’s also 63% off with this incredible flatware deal and it ships in time for Christmas. That’s a win in our book.

A large flatware set that includes service for 12, each place setting features a salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoons. This set also comes with a serving tablespoon, cold meat fork, pierced tablespoon, and butter knife. Everything is dishwasher safe for easy care and cleaning, too.

Price: $109.53

Buy The Mikasa 65-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Save 46% – Fortessa Lucca Faceted 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware, 20 Piece Place Setting, Service for 4

The Fortessa Lucca Faceted Flatware 20-piece set is a serious show-stopper. Featuring a gorgeous 360-degree textured design, these pieces are made from 18/10 stainless steel, have an always-polished finish, and resist stains, rust, and other common wear and tear more so than others. This set is also 46% off with this incredible flatware deal. It also ships in time for Christmas.

With settings for four people, this flatware collection includes four of each of the following: salad/dessert fork, table knife, dessert/soup spoon, and a coffee/teaspoon. Everything is dishwasher safe, too.

Price: $124.99

Buy The Fortessa Lucca 20-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Save 44% – Towle Living Wave 20-Piece Forged Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 4

The Towle Silversmiths’ name dates back to the 1690s in Massachusetts, and their forks, knives, spoons, and other serving pieces are a quality purchase. Made of 18/0 stainless steel, this 20-piece set features a mirrored finish and a contemporary wave handle with bias-cut for a modern look. This set is also 44% off with this incredible flatware deal. It also ships in time for Christmas.

With settings for four people, this flatware collection includes four of each of the following: dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon. Everything is produced from heat-treated steel, is dishwasher safe, and never needs polishing.

Price: $49.99

Buy The Towle 20-Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Save 40% – Mikasa Oliver 65-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Serveware, Service for 12

Bold, modern, with all kinds of class, this 65-piece flatware set from Mikasa is a gorgeous addition to any home. It’s also 40% off with this incredible flatware deal and ships in time for Christmas.

Crafted from 18/10 stainless steel, these pieces can stand up to the rigors of everyday use, and with a beautiful textured finish, they’re definite show stoppers. This set features settings for 12 people with each set including the following: dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and a teaspoon. This set also features one serving tablespoon, one pierced tablespoon, one cold meat fork, one butter knife, and one sugar spoon. Everything is dishwasher safe, too.

Price: $120.44

Buy The Mikasa Oliver 65-piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Save 38% – J.A. Henckels International Alcea Flatware Set, 20-pc, Silver

With over 120 years of cutlery experience, JA Henckels is a brand you can trust when it comes to kitchen tools for the home chef. So, if you’re looking for a new flatware set, check out this 20-piece bundle, now 38% off with this flatware deal. It also ships in time for Christmas.

Manufactured from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel, and featuring a brilliant mirrored finish, these forks, knives, and spoons are durable and perfect for everyday use. With settings for four people, this set includes four of each of the following: dinner fork, salad fork, forged dinner knife, dinner spoon, and a teaspoon.

Price: $41.72

Buy The JA Henckels 20-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Save 38% – Ginkgo International Corrie 42-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Service for 8 Plus 2-Piece Hostess Set

This 42-piece flatware set from Ginkgo International features a modern design with sleek and rounded handles. Ideal for any and all kitchens, this is a good standard set that holds up to everyday use. It’s also 38% off with this flatware deal, and ships in time for Christmas, too.

With service for eight, each set includes eight of the following: salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon. Two additional serving spoons are included as well. These pieces are made of 18/0 stainless steel and are dishwasher safe. The manufacturer does warn against prolonged exposure to water or acidic foods as it may cause spotting.

Price: $80.00

Buy The Ginkgo International 42-Piece 18/0 Stainless Steel Flatware Set

Don’t miss out on your chance to save big this holiday season with these incredible flatware deals.

Shop ALL Flatware Sets Available On Amazon

See Also:

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.