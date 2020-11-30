FlexiSpot Cyber Monday Deals: Up to $50 Off Standing Desks

With more of us than ever working from home, adjustable standing desks have become a necessity to avoid spending too much time seated in front of your computer.

Good for your wallet and great for your health, these FlexiSpot Cyber Monday Deals let you outfit your WFH space with a new sit-stand workstation at up to $50 off the regular price.

We love this FlexiSpot M2B adjustable standing desk because it’s the ideal size for both the home and office environments. The 35 inch size is great for compact work areas where you’ll be more likely to place your laptop and an extra monitor on the top shelf, although this super stable design can accommodate two larger monitors as well. The spacious top surface can hold up to 35 pounds, while the removable keyboard tray can handle up to four pounds.

One of the key features we love in addition to the deep work surface on top is the single-handed operation that allows you to easily adjust your workstation height with a responsive lever. You can safely shift from sitting to standing with the option of 12 different height levels.

This standing workstation can boost your creativity and productivity while improving your overall health. According to Mayo Clinic, sitting too much poses many health risks, and in some instances can be as dangerous as smoking!

Rejuvenate your workspace as well as your attitude with the FlexiSpot M2B standing desk with a Cyber Monday discount of 20% off the regular price.

When you have serious space needs for either very large monitors, lots of files, or even the ability to have a stationary bike as a part of your workstation, the FlexiSpot 47 Inch adjustable standing desk is incredibly spacious and allows for up to two 27 inch monitors at once.

It features a full-size keyboard tray with enough room for a larger keyboard plus a mouse and mouse pad. It has a quick-release lever that makes it easy to remove when not needed.

This adjustable workstation also features one-handed adjustment, despite its much beefier size. It can accommodate up to 44 pounds of combined weight between the two work surfaces. Because this desk moves straight up and down, it saves work station space and increases stability when being adjusted. Get 21% off on this bad boy right now with these awesome FlexiSpot deals.

