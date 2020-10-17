15 Best Adjustable Desks to Work From Home

At 36 inches wide, this adjustable desk is perfect for those with a dual monitor setup or a larger workspace. The upper space can hold two sizeable monitors, and the bottom shelf easily holds your keyboard and mouse or laptop. This desk can be adjusted to 11 different height positions, so you can set it to whatever is most comfortable for your height and typing position.

Even when it’s extended to the top setting, it’s still very sturdy. The desk can hold up to 35 pounds, and the spring-loaded lifting mechanism is easy to use so you can switch positions without breaking your train of thought. It comes fully assembled, and is available in black, white, and zebrawood.

An editor’s note on this desk – I use this particular sit stand workstation every day. It’s so accommodating that you can change positions every half hour or more often without an issue. After reading this article in HealthLine, I found the benefits of sit stand desks a worthy workplace investment in my own good health.