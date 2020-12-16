GoPro Deal: Save Up To $70 On Digital Cameras

Christmas is just around the corner, so if you’re looking for some incredible last-minute gifts to surprise camera enthusiasts and adventure-seekers with, check out these incredible GoPro cameras and this awesome GoPro deal.

Just in time for the holidays, you can now save $70 on the GoPro HERO8 and $50 on the GoPro HERO9. As the two latest installments in GoPro’s series of incredible “go anywhere” and “be ready-for-anything” digital cameras, this is one great deal that shouldn’t be missed.

Bonus: each GoPro ships in time for Christmas, too. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime Member, they’ll definitely beat Santa to the tree. For all the details on this GoPro deal, read on.

Shop GoPro Digital Cameras

Save $70 On The GoPro HERO8

The GoPro HERO8 was released in 2019 and it’s one heck of a camera. Versatile, unshakable, and one of the most streamlined GoPro’s yet, you can take this anywhere adventure calls – even if it’s just the backyard. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save $70 on this camera with this digital camera deal. Per camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price this camera has ever been on Amazon.

GoPro HERO8 highlights:

4K Video Capabilities – exceptional video resolution with 2160 pixels.

– exceptional video resolution with 2160 pixels. 12MP Photo with Improved HDR – feel free to use this camera while in motion or stationary – doesn’t matter. With reduced blur technology you can capture a serious amount of detail on the go – even in low-light areas.

– feel free to use this camera while in motion or stationary – doesn’t matter. With reduced blur technology you can capture a serious amount of detail on the go – even in low-light areas. Live Streaming & Webcam Services – just like the HERO9, you can stream your videos in real-time. Video shoots in 1080p which is ideal for social media.

– just like the HERO9, you can stream your videos in real-time. Video shoots in 1080p which is ideal for social media. TimeWarp 2.0 – with this advanced technology, you’ll be able to capture super-stable time-lapse videos while in motion.

– with this advanced technology, you’ll be able to capture Rear Touch Screen – a large rear touch screen that’s easy to use and operate.

– a large rear touch screen that’s easy to use and operate. Updated Design – the GoPro HERO8 is designed to be more functional: a better shape so you can fit it in your pocket, a new side door to change out batteries more quickly, and a lens that’s more impact-resistant.

And, this model also features three levels of stabilization so that you can get all the shots no matter how active you are. Pretty smooth, pretty cool.

Don’t wait, you can now save $70 on the GoPro HERO8 with this incredible GoPro deal.

Price: $279

Buy The GoPro HERO8

Save $50 On The GoPro HERO9

More power. More clarity. More stability. That’s the GoPro HERO9. As GoPro’s most recent release – unveiled just a few months ago – this camera boasts all the bells, whistles, and features you want and need for capturing video – and then some. And now, thanks to the holidays, you can save $50 on this camera with this digital camera deal.

GoPro HERO9 highlights:

5K Video Capabilities – better video quality that captures all the cool details even when zoomed in. We know, it’s awesome.

– better video quality that captures all the cool details even when zoomed in. We know, it’s awesome. 20MP Photo with SuperPhoto – professional-quality photos, crisper shots, and more clarity. And, with GoPro’s SuperPhoto, the camera will actually select the best images you’ve taken for processing.

– professional-quality photos, crisper shots, and more clarity. And, with GoPro’s SuperPhoto, the camera will actually select the best images you’ve taken for processing. Live Streaming & Webcam Services – feel like sharing your cool shots with the world in real-time? You can! With the GoPro HERO9 you can actually stream live videos in 1080p, the perfect size for social media!

– feel like sharing your cool shots with the world in real-time? You can! With the GoPro HERO9 you can actually stream live videos in 1080p, the perfect size for social media! Front Display – a dazzling front display that makes framing the shot easier.

– a dazzling front display that makes framing the shot easier. Rear Touch Screen – a larger rear touch screen with better zooming features.

This camera also has better stabilization for an ultra-smooth recording experience, cooler time-lapse features, and a rugged and waterproof design that holds up to the craziest of conditions – even if you’re 33 feet underwater.

Yeah, this camera is all kinds of cool, and thanks to this GoPro deal, you can now save $50 on the GoPro HERO9.

Price: $399

Buy The GoPro HERO9

Don’t miss out on your chance to save up to $70 on the two latest releases from GoPro with this incredible GoPro deal. The perfect gift for yourself or anyone you know who loves to “send it” or “go big,” a GoPro will capture all the tricks, stunts, and everyday adventures like nothing else.

Shop GoPro Digital Cameras

