Klipsch Deal: Save Up to $200 on Home Theater Systems

Sure, you’re aware of Bose and Sony and Samsung. But if you’ve heard of Klipsch, you are a fan of high-end audio gear designed for those who appreciate incredibly well-designed speakers and systems. Klipsch has more than 70 years of experience producing premium acoustic technology.

This year for Christmas, Klipsch has reduced the price of their consumer-grade line of home theater systems. Save up to $200 on some seriously great soundbars and subwoofers. Upgrade your television viewing to a premium theater experience and make your movies and music sound like you were right there in the thick of the action. But you’d better hurry: these deals won’t last long.

You’ve put up with that cheap soundbar long enough. This deal on the Klipsch Cinema 600 Home Theater System has made it impossible to procrastinate any longer. Normally this unit is $499.00 but right now Klipsch has taken $200.00 off the list price, a 40% savings.

This 45-inch wide, high-fidelity sound system has dedicated left and right speakers that create a cinematic soundstage. The true center channel has three enhancement modes so that you’ll hear every spoken whisper and slight sound detail with unrivaled clarity.

Setup couldn’t be simpler: just plug in the included HDMI cable or use an optical cable with your television. That’s it. The wireless subwoofer will deliver the boom with a big, clean sound like nothing you’ve ever experienced. “Cinema 600” means two things: big theater-quality sound delivered by 600 Watts of power.

Price: $299.00

At 40 inches wide, the Klipsch Cinema 400 Soundbar is slightly smaller than its Cinema 600 big brother but that doesn’t mean it pulls any punches. This Klipsch soundbar is meant for a smaller viewing area but the 400 Watts of power it brings will definitely fill the room.

The soundbar creates virtual surround sound by using the hard surfaces of the room to make it seem that there are many speakers around the space. The speaker boxes for both the soundbar and the subwoofer are constructed of wood which helps with the rich organic sound the system produces. These Klipsch speakers are designed to look and sound like their line of signature Reference Series speakers.

Take $129 off the price of this system for the holidays. Like the deal on the Cinema 600 above, this is also a 40% savings and another reason to pick one up for Christmas. It’s ridiculously easy to set up. Do yourself a favor and give the gift of mind-blowing sound this season.

Price: $179.00

