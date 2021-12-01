Melissa & Doug Toy Deals: Save Up to 55% Off

Melissa & Doug has grown to be one of the premier toy companies in the world. Their collection of wooden toys and playsets are renowned thanks to their build quality and fun factor. Because of this, their wide selection of kid’s toys are super popular as holiday gifts. Currently, you can save some cash when ordering them as some options are on sale for as much as 55% off. So look below and find an educational gift that will keep kids off the screen this holiday.
The Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Take-Along House Shape Sorter Activity Play Set is currently 55% off during the current Melissa & Doug sale. That’ll save you nearly $30 on its purchase.
The set features the iconic Blue’s Clues house along with Blue and Magenta. There are blocks too, of course. And numerous places spread throughout the dwelling for your child to experiment with shape-sorting play.
Another great Blue’s Clues toy, this Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Birthday Party Play Set is currently listed at 45% off. Saving parents about $15.
It’s an impressive 38-piece wooden set that’s highlighted by wooden cupcakes, cakes, candles, toppings, and more. What child doesn’t love birthday celebrations?
The Melissa & Doug Store has paired with PAW Patrol to bring us this awesome Marshall’s Wooden Rescue EMT Caddy. The 14-piece set features accessories such as bandages, tweezers, a syringe, a medicine bottle, a thermometer, and more. And a cool-looking x-ray attaches to the side of the truck.
What kid doesn’t love cake? And cakes are even better when you can decorate them yourself. That’s where the Melissa & Doug Birthday Party Cake comes in. The wooden cake can be separated into six ready-to-cut pieces. There are toppings, a cake plate, and a server too. And the self-stick tabs ensure that everything stays together when you want them to.
Does your child love PAW Patrol? Are they in the midst of learning the alphabet? Then this Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Wooden ABC Block Truck is a no-brainer at 40% off. The 33-piece set has a block for each letter of the alphabet. And the other sides of the blocks feature colors, numbers, and designs that can be put together like a puzzle.
Kids will be excited to sing the Blue’s Clues’ Mailtime song all the time once they get their hands on the Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Mailbox Play Set. It’s 27-pieces in total and features wooden postcards, stamps, envelopes, and invitations.
There’s also a 10-piece memory game included. As well as a gift box, shipping pouch, reusable activity magazine, and, of course, the chipper-looking mailbox itself.
Kids are actually encouraged to play with their food when they have the Melissa & Doug Food Fun Combine & Dine Dinners Set. It comes with 17-pieces of realistic-looking play food. As well as a reusable menu card that allows them to create all their favorite combinations.
Dressing up and pretending to play various occupations is something kids love to do. The Melissa & Doug Construction Worker Role Play Costume Dress-Up Set is an excellent option for them to go imaginary blue collar.
The six-piece set comes with a hardhat, goggles, hammer, saw, toolbelt, and vest. And parents can encourage their kids to get dirty as the costume can be thrown in the washing machine and the tools are easy to wipe off clean.
Some kids like to pretend to be construction workers. Other kids want to be doctors. For the latter, the Melissa & Doug Get Well First Aid Kit Play Set is sure to be a hit. The set comes with 25-pieces that will allow your child to heal patient after imaginary patient.
Accessories include a wrist cast, splint, sling, wipes and gauze in pouches, long and small bandages, eyedropper bottle, ice pack, forehead thermometer, activity card, and more. And it can all be stored in a convenient snap-shut case for easy cleanup and storage.
The Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol Pup Pack Backpack Role Play Set is a must-have for kids that are fans of the series. The backpack comes with 15-pieces that help would-be heroes to come to the rescue.
Tools include adjustable binoculars, a 3-in-1 tool with magnifier, a compass, a fold-out mission map and activity guide, pretend pup treats, and more.
We all know that young children love to make noise. The Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Music Maker Board helps to focus that energy thanks to its five instruments and portable wooden board.
Instruments include a drum, chimes, xylophone, and cymbal that are built into the board. And they’re all played with the adorable dog paw drumsticks that come with the set as well.
The Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Cooking Play Set is one of the coolest options available during the Melissa & Doug sale. It’s robust at 42-pieces. It features a wooden stovetop, wooden utensils, and wooden Blue’s Clues characters.
There are 25 double-sided food pieces. It also comes with a pot and lid, plate, spatula, spoon, cookbook activity card, and more. The grill top is even reversible and the stove knobs turn and make noises too. You can even spend quality time playing with your child’s grill while you watch your smart grill from inside your home.
Learning to tell time is tricky. But kids can get a great jumpstart thanks to the Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Tickety Tock Magnetic Clock. The clock isn’t just about telling time though. It also helps to teach children about their feelings, the different seasons, weather, and more. It’s 31-pieces in total. And a steal while it’s 37% off.
You can’t go wrong with a solid wooden block set. The Melissa & Doug Standard Unit Solid-Wood Building Blocks with Wooden Storage Tray is one of the best options out there. It comes with a whopping 60-pieces that helps your child’s imagination flourish. And a wooden storage tray also comes included to help ensure everything gets put away properly after playtime. Just like these Lego tables ensure you aren’t stepping on bricks.