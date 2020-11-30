Ninja Cyber Monday Deal: Save $105 On Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven

Blending together various technologies and cooking techniques, Ninja’s Foodi appliance line is made up of all kinds of awesome one-pot wonders, air fryers, blenders, and other powerful electrics that are complete game-changers in the kitchen. And, thanks to this Ninja Cyber Monday deal, you can save big on one of them.

During Amazon’s Cyber Monday event, you can save $105 on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven. Air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, broil – you can do so many amazing things with this oven.

For all the details on this incredibly cool kitchen appliance, read on.

Buy The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven With This Ninja Cyber Monday Deal

Save $105 On The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Oven

Released just last month, the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven is one cool kitchen appliance. Featuring a 10-in-1 design, Ninja brings together the power and perks of various cooking methods to deliver what’s sure to be a countertop favorite.

As Ninja describes the Smart XL Air Oven, this is a toaster oven and air fryer all rolled into one, that comes equipped with True Surround Convection, two levels of cooking space, and the Smart Cook System. Not only do you get 10x the convection power of a traditional oven, but it cooks faster with crispier and juicier results.

This countertop appliance also offers the ultimate in versatility as you can air fry, air roast, bake, whole roast, broil, toast, dehydrate, reheat, cook pizza and make bagels. Featuring 10 Smart Cook System pre-programmed functions, you’ll achieve the perfect doneness no matter what you’re cooking as it monitors progress, and, with the integrated food smart thermometer, there’s no guesswork. Perfectly cooked food every time.

With an extra-large capacity, this oven can fit a 5lb chicken and sheet pan of vegetables at once, cook two pizzas at once, or roast a 12lb turkey. And, because it wouldn’t be a Ninja Foodi without a little air fry action, this oven also cooks up perfectly crispy meals with up to 75% less fat than a traditional deep fryer.

Don’t wait! This awesome deal won’t last. Save $105 with the Ninja Cyber Monday Deal on the brand new Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven.

Price: $194.99

Buy The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven With This Ninja Cyber Monday Deal

Why Buy A Ninja Foodi Appliance?

Ninja churns out some incredible products: pressure cookers, air fryers, indoor grills, and blenders. All kinds of awesome gadgets and appliances to help with all kinds of tasks and food prep. With the ability to serve up pot roasts, pulled pork, stews, “fried” favorites, barbeque, and other delicious meals in under an hour, Ninja makes mealtime a breeze and makes it possible for you to check all of life’s other “to-do’s” off your list.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big with this Ninja Cyber Monday Deal.

Buy The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Oven With This Ninja Cyber Monday Deal

