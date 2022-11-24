Peloton Black Friday Deal: Save $300 Off Peloton Bike

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

The Peloton bike is rarely discounted, which makes this Peloton Black Friday sale even sweeter. Right now you can get the original Peloton bike for $300 off. It’s now just $1,145 – the lowest price this year!

You can also grab lots of Peloton Black Friday 2022 deals on accessories like shoes, weights and workout mats.

Save $300 Off the Peloton Bike (Now $1,145!)

If you’ve been waiting for the price to drop on the Peloton bike, you’re in luck. As of this writing, it’s available for $300 off. That’s a generous discount on a bike that’s hardly ever on sale.

Keep in mind that like most interactive bikes, you’ll want to pay a membership fee ($44 per month) to take full advantage of all that this bike has to offer. As a member, you’ll also have access to mat-based workouts as well, including stretching, meditation, abs and much more.

What I love most about my Peloton bike is the massive library of workout videos, with tons of different coaches, classes and teaching styles. There’s a huge selection of live and on-demand classes, along with scenic rides and challenges.

Having the right accessories can also improve your workout. Right now, you can get the Peloton Bike Mat for $23 off, which drops the price to $52.50. A spin bike mat can protect your floors and dampen noise, making it a practical investment for your apartment or home gym.

You can also grab these Peloton shoes for $38 off, for a price of $87.50. They’re compatible with the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and have Delta cleats to use with your bike.

Is the Peloton Bike Right for Me?

Wondering whether you should drop your hard-earned cash on a Peloton? With so many alternative bikes out there, it’s worth diving into the details to figure out whether the Peloton bike is right for you.

Here’s what it offers…

In-class metrics like resistance, cadence, power zone and heart rate

Live leaderboard to work out alongside other members

Access to 1,000s of classes such as yoga, strength, meditation and more

Immersive 22″ HD touchscreen

Compact 4′ x 2′ footprint

Delta-compatible pedals to ride clipped in

50+ instructors

All-access membership for the entire family



…and what it doesn’t:

Ability to stream third-party apps such as Netflix

Side-to-side movement, like the Bowflex Velocore bike

Swivel screen for mat-based exercises

Weights aren’t included

Are There Any Peloton Alternatives?

The market is saturated with many Peloton alternatives. Here are some that stand out the most:

Bowflex VeloCore Bike

Available in 16″ and 22″ versions, the Bowflex VeloCore has a lot to offer. You can currently grab the 16″ bike for $399 off, which drops the price to $1,400. Prefer a larger screen? The 22″ bike is $500 off and now costs just $1,699.

One feature that customers love most is the ability to stream content from third-party apps like Netflix and Hulu. That’s right – you can watch the news, TV shows, movies and more while following your workout on the console.

You can also opt for voice coaching, follow along with instructor-led workouts or take a scenic ride. However, live classes currently aren’t available on the JRNY platform.

This bike is also unique because it leans. You just push a knob down to activate this feature and pull it up when you’re done. Besides engaging your core for a full-body workout, you can also sway side-to-side as you’re flying down the home stretch of a sprint or working your way up a steep hill.

Unlike Peloton, you can ride clipped in or with cage pedals. If you’re just starting out or are uncomfortable riding clipped in, the cage pedals are a great alternative.

Check out our full Bowflex vs. Pelton review for a more detailed comparison.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

The NordicTrack bike is another close Peloton competitor. Right now, you can get the upgraded Commercial S22i Studio Cycle for $1,499. You can save money by going with a smaller screen as well. The Commercial S15i Studio Cycle is 46% off, which drops the price to just $699.

What’s unique about this bike is that both displays rotate 360 degrees, so you can do your workouts from anywhere in the room. There’s also automatic trainer control. That means the resistance automatically adjusts according to the numbers your instructor calls out, so you can focus on your workouts.

There’s also an incline motor that adjusts the incline from -10% to 20% to better simulate outdoor rides on hilly terrain. A 30-Day iFIT family membership is included, so you can test the platform before making a monthly commitment. The trial gives you full access to the platform, including global workouts and studio classes.

Other Peloton alternatives to consider are: