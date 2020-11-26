7 Best Black Friday Fitness Deals: Save Up to $300

Save $75 off the FLYBIRD Weight Bench (2020 Version) with this Black Friday deal. This bench looks similar to the FLYBIRD Utility Weight Bench, but it’s been tweaked for better performances. This version has seven back pad positions, compared to the six positions on the utility bench, along with a foam bench that’s one inch thicker. The bench also supports users up to 6’2″, while the utility bench fits users up to 5’9″. Although it weighs just over a pound more than the utility bench, this bench has a maximum weight capacity of 620 pounds. The utility bench supports up to 450 pounds.