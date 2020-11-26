7 Best Black Friday Fitness Deals: Save Up to $300

Save big on your favorite indoor cycling bikes, treadmills and other cardio equipment, along with home gym and workout essentials. We’ve rounded up this year’s best fitness deals for beginners to elite athletes. Be sure to check back often during Black Friday as deals quickly come and go.
Save $300 off the Assault AirBike Classic with this Black Friday deal. This airbike features unlimited resistance and is great for working out your entire body. From Tabata to intervals to heart rate training, you’ll find plenty of motivational programs to accomplish your goals.
Get a head start on your New Year’s fitness resolutions or score a great deal on a gift for that fitness nut in your life with this steep Black Friday discount. Right now, you can save up to $104 off BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0. This compact home gym is a worthwhile investment for anyone with limited workout space or who frequently travels. Despite its compact size, there’s plenty of opportunities to get in a rewarding full-body workout using this portable home gym.
Save $75 off the FLYBIRD Weight Bench (2020 Version) with this Black Friday deal. This bench looks similar to the FLYBIRD Utility Weight Bench, but it’s been tweaked for better performances. This version has seven back pad positions, compared to the six positions on the utility bench, along with a foam bench that’s one inch thicker. The bench also supports users up to 6’2″, while the utility bench fits users up to 5’9″. Although it weighs just over a pound more than the utility bench, this bench has a maximum weight capacity of 620 pounds. The utility bench supports up to 450 pounds.
Save $130 off the FF Finer Form Multi-Functional Weight Bench with this Black Friday deal. You can get in a full-body workout without any additional equipment, which makes this bench a convenient choice for smaller home gyms. There’s also a hyper back extension and an adjustable sit-up bench to do abs. You’ll also find decline and flat benches. A digital workout chart is included.
Save up to 20 percent off the Polar Ignite Fitness Watch with this Black Friday deal. The watch features precision heart rate monitoring, even when you’re not working out, along with advanced sleep tracking. Integrated GPS technology means you can track your speed, distance and route without your phone. An included daily training guide suggests the best workouts to help you meet your fitness goals. This watch comes in small and medium/large sizes and is available in several colors.
Score up to 47 percent off the popular BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise Mat with this Black Friday deal. The mat covers 144 square feet, which is plenty of room for kickboxing, stretching, general cardio and more. Non-slip EVA foam provides a safe and comfortable surface for your favorite moves. Moisture-resistant technology makes this mat easier to clean after especially intense sessions. Each piece locks securely into place.
Score 43 percent off the popular DYNAPRO resistance bands with this Black Friday deal. The bands are adjustable and have comfortable handles for repetitive movements. You can use the bands to improve flexibility, improve muscle mass and more. The yellow band offers five to 10 pounds of resistance. Several other resistance levels are available.