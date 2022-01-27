9 Best Exercise Bikes with Screens for Home Workouts

Catering to dedicated cyclists who don’t want to miss a beat when riding indoors, the Wahoo KICKR bike is a premium investment for high-level training. Throw in the bike’s simulated shifting and braking, and you’ll have a virtually unmatched indoor training experience. You’ll have to supply your own tablet, but that gives you more flexibility to choose the classes and platforms you prefer.

We received a KICKR bike for testing. Here are our thoughts after several weeks.

This indoor smart bike caters to busy athletes. Without an integrated screen or required subscription service, you don’t have to jump through hoops to get your bike up and running. Just assemble the bike (it should take less than an hour) and instantly connect to your favorite third-party app. No calibration required. Unlike a subscription-based bike, you’re not locked into a platform.

Bluetooth connectivity lets you ride using popular third-party apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad. I was set up with a Zwift subscription to test the bike’s smart capabilities. Zwift recently rolled out a slew of updates, including steering functionality. Once the KICKR is set up with Zwift, steering is automatically enabled. It feels accurate and makes riding indoors more fun. You can easily disable it if you prefer.

As you ride, your data appears on a small digital display. It’s close to the front of the bike, so you can keep your performance in check. However, the numbers can be tough to see.

That brings us to a potential dealbreaker. Unlike the spin bikes on our list, the KICKR lacks a built-in tablet. You also won’t find a smartphone or tablet holder. One solution is to pull up a table or desk and keep it next to you for easy access. If you’re planning on riding indoors a lot, something like the KOM Cycling Media Display could be a worthy investment.

As a road cyclist who struggles to adapt to the fit and feel of a traditional spin bike, I really appreciated how customizable the KICKR is. It comes with a saddle and handlebars, but they’re easy to swap out. The pedals can also be changed. You can even install the same ones that are on your real bike. I received a pair of Wahoo SpeedPlay pedals for testing. They were simple to install and have a 15-degree micro-adjustable float for improved biomechanics.

Another really cool feature is that you can set the KICKR up to precisely match your real bike. Guided by the user-friendly Wahoo app, you just need to snap a photo of your bike to match its geometry. You can also make adjustments manually. All components are easy to adjust, although the seat lever on my test bike required lots of force to stay put.

You don’t have to be an elite athlete to benefit from the subtle differences that make the KICKR a true cyclist’s bike. Whether you’re gearing up to crush the competition or you’re eager for a quad-busting climb, this Wahoo bike has realistic grade changes up to 20% for uphill climbs. You’ll be generously rewarded once you’ve reached the summit with descents down to -15%.

If you still can’t quite get into the groove, try closing your eyes and imagine yourself hammering it out on your favorite course or breathing in the fresh air on your favorite outdoor routes. You might even feel the front of the bike actually raise and lower as you go. It’s not your imagination, though. The front of the KICRK moves to simulate real-life terrain changes to keep your body and mind engaged.

Highlights

Most realistic indoor training experience with customizable gearing and automatic grade changes

Content

This bike doesn’t have a subscription

Works with Zwift, TrainerRoad and other popular third-party apps

What we love

Quick and easy to set up

Highly adjustable and customizable

Guided fit through Wahoo app offers a precise setup

Realistic grade and terrain changes make it feel like you’re riding outside

What could be better