10 Prime Day Watch Deals (2020): Save Up To 68%

Prime Day is upon us and if you are shopping for a timepiece or timepieces then Amazon is where the deals are. This list is full of amazing savings on some of the biggest names in watches. From touchscreen to traditional analog watches there are hundreds in savings on popular brands.
Our Review
A classic look for refined tastes this Alpiner watch from Alpina, a brand under the Citizen watch umbrella, is a gorgeous pick this Prime Day. If you have been against investing in a new watch because of how pricey they can be then you should definitely take advantage of the Prime Day deal on this gorgeous watch. The watch features a quartz movement and a black face that will pair well with everything you own. While it is listed as a men’s watch it can also be worn by women as it isn’t too bulky or masculine.
Act fast because this watch deal begins on October 13th at midnight and goes until 11:59 pm on the 14th. The original list price on this watch is nearly $1300, but you can buy it on Prime Day for 61% off the original list price. All dates and times are based on Pacific Time Zones.
The Armani brand is one of the most well-recognized brands in the fashion industry. As you can tell by looking at this amazing smartwatch the brand pays a lot of attention to detail when releasing and designing an item. The smartwatch 3 from Emporio Armani is a great mix of classic style with modern technology. The watch features Heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS for Distance tracking, swim-proof design. The watch can also sync to smartphones and read texts, link to Google Assistant, and can even update your calendar on the fly. You can customize and change the face based on your personal preferences.
Diesel makes some of the most unique and coolest looking watches in men’s fashion. This Axial Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch is a gorgeous example of how cutting-edge the watchmaker is. This smartwatch features Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit to track your at-home workouts; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; Responses from Google Assistant. The design will pair well with both formal and casual outfits and can be worn to the beach or lounging by the pool.
With a leather strap and touchscreen face, this watch is the perfect mix of classic design and modern technology. The Fossil brand has been a big name in watches for decades and has shown its style and design quality with this amazing touchscreen smartwatch. The Carlyle Gen 5 smartwatch features Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; New wellness enhancements allow you to track sleep history, monitor your restfulness and set sleep goals. It syncs with your smartphone to provide notifications and can even change between thousands of watch faces.
Made with a gold-tone and real Swarovski crystals this watch may be listed as a men’s fashion item but it can certainly be worn by both men and women. The Bulova name is a popular brand in both men and women’s watches and this watch is the reason why. The gorgeous classic design is enough to sit right on any person’s wrist. Perfect for a night out on the town or a business meeting this watch can go from casual to formal with ease. The timepiece features 210 individually hand-set Swarovski elements crystals on the case. It is also water-resistant up to 30 meters.
A beautifully designed watch from one of the biggest names in women’s fashion. Michael Kors mixed feminine energy with modern technology with this smartwatch. The rose gold band and touchscreen face are a perfect one-two punch and will make any outfit shine. This watch features a Heart rate monitor, GPS, NFC, and can sync with your smartphone to provide notifications. Powered by Wear OS by Google this watch also features a speaker that can read off texts and make and receive phone calls.
The BMW name is synonymous with luxury and style. While getting yourself a BMW automobile might be hard to attain, getting this watch is a bit easier. This gorgeous watch features a stainless steel band and an awesome blue face representative of the BMW logo which is a callback to their days of making jet engines. White propellers spinning around a blue sky. The watch will look great on both men and women as it isn’t too bulky or too masculine/feminine and will pair well with a suit and tie or your most casual attire.
Kate Spade is one of the premier names in women’s fashion. This touchscreen smartwatch from the brand is a great mix of modern technology and a beautifully designed band. The black band makes this watch a perfect pairing with a casual and formal outfit. Go from a business meeting to drinks with friends seamlessly. The watch features Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit to track your at-home workouts; untethered GPS activity tracking; Swimproof design; Responses from Google Assistant. Make and answer calls and texts with the smartwatch phone sync technology.
Sometimes the best-looking watches are the simplest designs and this design from DW is a great looking watch for women but can also be worn by men as well. The watch feature a classic leather band that looks great with the wide white face and small hands and lines where each number should be. The watch is a perfect pairing for the business world and can be worn with something as complex as a business suit or something as simple as a tee shirt and jeans.
Ferrari is a brand that most folks associate with high-end vehicles. Most don’t know that the brand also makes a really attractive watch. This watch, although listed as a men’s watch can be worn by both men and women. The watch features a bold face with the classic black and red of the Ferrari brand. The watch can be worn with a formal outfit and can also be worn with something as simple as sneakers a tee shirt and jeans. The aggressive look of this watch is based on the aggressive look of the brand’s vehicles.
