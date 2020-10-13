10 Prime Day Watch Deals (2020): Save Up To 68%

A classic look for refined tastes this Alpiner watch from Alpina, a brand under the Citizen watch umbrella, is a gorgeous pick this Prime Day. If you have been against investing in a new watch because of how pricey they can be then you should definitely take advantage of the Prime Day deal on this gorgeous watch. The watch features a quartz movement and a black face that will pair well with everything you own. While it is listed as a men’s watch it can also be worn by women as it isn’t too bulky or masculine.

Act fast because this watch deal begins on October 13th at midnight and goes until 11:59 pm on the 14th. The original list price on this watch is nearly $1300, but you can buy it on Prime Day for 61% off the original list price. All dates and times are based on Pacific Time Zones.