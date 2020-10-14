Prime Day Wood Chipper Deal: Save $175

Trees are messy. They drop so much stuff: leaves, branches, twigs, fruit, nuts, and more. And it’s not just during the autumn season. Trees are beautiful but they require constant maintenance. Score big on a major tool to help with that clean up on this Amazon Prime Day and save $175.00 to boot.

This huge price break is on the GreatCircleUSA wood chipper featuring a 7HP, 212cc, 4-stroke, gas-powered engine. Make sure that you’re signed in with your Amazon Prime membership to grab one of these chippers before they’re gone.

Here’s the lowdown on this mean-looking wood chipper: the GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper runs solid and it’s ideal for any yardwork clearing job that needs chipping, shredding, or mulching. Or all three. This is a tough yard maintenance tool that won’t let you down.

This Prime Day deal is a good one. The wood chipper is on sale for $175 off; that’s a 32% savings. Get it during Prime Day for just $373.99. To say this deal is a steal is a complete understatement.

Need some more information? Okay, cool: This GreatCircleUSA wood chipper is powered by a reliable recoil-starting 7 HP 212cc horizontal four-stroke single-cylinder OHV gas-powered engine. It can handle branches and tree limbs up to three inches in diameter with absolutely no problem whatsoever.

This machine will immediately mulch rugged branches, limbs, and brush with little to no effort. The reduction ratio is around 15:1 so not too fine, not too chunky. This wood chipper has four Y-hammers that will destroy branches then the two steel chipping blades shred what’s left.

The hopper on top is for loading leaves, brush, and small debris. A round side chute is for limb chipping. GreatCircleUSA sells a Universal Vacuum Kit (sold separately) to pick up leaves right off the ground. This kit attaches easily to the backside leaf inlet to suck up leaves and debris with ease.

Need to tow the chipper somewhere in the woods? No problem. It can attach to your ATV or lawn mower or lawn tractor for easy transport when and where you need it with this Tow Bar Kit (also sold separately, sorry). The chipper comes with a discharge bag for wood chips and mulch collection but with all honesty, you’re definitely better off by simply leaving it off and deposit the chips on the ground.

Why, you ask? Because you’re going to be shredding, mulching, and chipping everything quickly enough with this machine that stopping to empty the discharge bag is going to get tiresome in a hurry. Other options for material disposal may be smaller trash cans or wheelbarrows. Make it a family affair and get your kids busy with some rakes and shovels.

The GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper comes with a three-year limited warranty and the dedicated customer support team will back that up. This is a phenomenal deal on a really good wood chipper. If you have ever thought of picking up a wood chipper, now’s the time to do it. This Amazon Prime Day deal won’t last long.



