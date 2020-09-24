21 Best Leaf Rakes: The Ultimate List

When it comes to leaf removal from your lawn, shrub beds, and garden, there’s one very important, must-have tool in your shed: the ubiquitous leaf rake. There are many leaf rakes out there. Some are good and some aren’t so much.

For a garden tool that you’ll use most likely more than any other, make sure you have a great one. It used to be that you had two choices of rakes: bamboo or steel. These days, leaf rakes come in a variety of widths, materials, and sizes.

The range of tasks that leaf rakes can tackle has grown considerably as well. Leaf blowers are great but they’re primarily good for broad, general yard work. To tidy up your space in a more detailed fashion, take a look at our list of handy leaf rakes.