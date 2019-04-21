25 Best Wheelbarrows: Which Is Right for You?

Gardening season is here, which means a lot of heavy lifting! Wheelbarrows are a classic tool that every gardener needs to have in their shed. Whether you get a classic three wheeler, a wagon style, or one with lots of added features to make your life even easier, a wheelbarrow is an excellent resource for anyone who has a yard or garden to maintain.
This is the ultimate wheelbarrow by Worx. It is super versatile, with the ability to be a wheelbarrow, dolly, or cart. The tires never need inflating, it has a capacity of 300 lbs, and the handles are desined to be ergonomically effective.
This kids wheelbarrow is fun and practical for little ones. It comes in a cute green abd blue color that is suitable for boys and girls. It also comes with a tool belt that your little gardener can wear while they help you work, with a trowel, forked tool and gloves.
For very lightweight loads like leaves, a folding wheelbarrow is perfect. This one opens up to 32″ x 20″ to hold a lot of leaves, twigs or other lightweight material. It has a solid tire that won’t go flat, three storage pouches for tools, and folds up to a very small size.
This simple and inexpensive cart has four wheels for stability like a garden cart, but dumps like a wheelbarrow. The wheels are 10″ each and the tray is made of a rust resistant poly blend. The straight handle makes it easy to pull even the heaviest loads.
This is an inexpensive yet rugged wheelbarrow, with an easy grip padded handle, 13 inch rubber wheels and an extra deep tray. It has a capacity of five cubic feet.
This dual wheeled wheelbarrow is a hard working, durable tool for your garden. Its wheels are air filled so that they can handle rough terrain, and the poly tray has a five cubic foot capacity. It is also lightweight at about 25 lbs.
This kids wheelbarrow is more heavy duty and similar to a grown up style wheelbarrow . It is a nice choice for older kids, who may be more serious about their work in the garden. It has hardwood handles and a 2 cubic ft capacity in a poly tray with front braces and steel cross braces.
This wheelbarrow has a unique design that combines large load capacity with a tool tray to make gardening even easier. It is made of durable plastic and has two flat-proof 13.5″ wheels with rough treads. The barrow has four cubic feet capacity and the storage tray can hold all of your tools, drinks and more.
This cart is a fun way to get kids involved in the garden. It has wheels and a seat for them to ride on, and a handle for easy dumping. It is easier for kids to control than a classic wheebarrow. This dumper is suitable for four to 12 year olds.
This power assisted wheelbarrow has a 24V battery operated drive system, independent two wheel drive for easy turning and maneuverability and a simple pushbutton control system. It is perfect for hauling heavier loads like dirt and gravel.
This wheelbarrow from Yardmax can handle any terrain, has a zero turn radius and operates at multiple speeds (three forward and reverse). It has a 660 lb capacity on level ground, heavy duty tires, and a one handed dump lever.
This steel, pneumatic tire wheelbarrow has two wheels for maximum stability. It has a large capacity at eight cubic feet and is durable, strong and dependable.
This wheelbarrow from Jackson has a classic design with six cubic foot capacity. It has a heavy dury steel tral and unique leg stabilizers to make it more tip-resistant than other brands. The tire is extra large and air-filled to absorb shock as you are going over rough terrain.
This wheelbarrow from Ames is designed to be stable, weatherproof and durable. It has an eight cubic foot capacity, hardwood handles and a poly tray that won’t rust or corrode. The two inflatable tires will keep you stable on any ground surface.
This wheelbarrow comes in three sizes – six cubic feet, eight cubic feet or 10 cubic feet. Each size has four wheels for more balance and stability. The tires are pneumatic and very durable, and the leak proof container can hold liquids or solids.
This is the ultimate powered wheelbarrow from Yardmax. It has tracks to cover any terrain, even muddy or wet ground. It is powered by a 900 series Briggs & Stratton engine and has a multi speed heavy duty transmission with three forward speeds plus reverse. The capacity is 660 lbs on level ground, and the sides can convert into a flatbed.
This cute kids wagon is an inexpensive way to get your little one in the garden. It is suited for kids aged four to seven and measures 30″ x 14″ x 16″ tall. It has a solid no-flat tire and steel construction.
This rugged steel wheelbarrow is durable and strong, as well as ergonomic with round handles. It has a six cubic foot capacity and single wheel.
This steady and durable wheelbarrow has two wheels for stability, It has a seven cubic foot or 400 lb capacity with wide track, rugged tires. This wheelbarrow has optimal balance for leavy loads and an easy to dump design.
This cart from Gorilla Carts combines the functionality of a garden cart with the versatility of a wheelbarrow. The four 13 inch tires can handle any terrain and the handle is padded and suitable for both hand pulling as well as towing. This heavy duty cart has a 1,200 lb capacity and is easy to dump when it is time to unload.
This commercial cart from Rubbermaid is great for carrying lighter loads liek mulch, leaves, and compost. It has solid wheels and a rust and corrosion proof design that makes it ideal for odd jobs around the yard.
This garden cart is like a cart and wheelbarrow in one, with a 400 lb capacity and 10 cubic foot tray. It is larger than many other wheelbarrows on the market, and the extra large spoked wheels are very sturdy and stable.
This garden cart combiens the best of carts and wheelbarrows into one tool. It has a 650 lb capacity and is easy to load and dump like a wheelbarrow. With four wheels and a pull handle, it is also easy and convenient to move like a garden cart.
This lightweight wheelbarrow is strong and durable with a front-tilt design and spoked wheels. It is made of plastic and aluminum with a snap-on tub that will not rust or leak. There are no bolts to tighten or replace and no maintenance necessary.
This self propelled wagon has a powerful battery -run engine that can operate for three hours at a time. The bed is rust resistant and has 3.7 cubic feet capacity. The cart has three wheels for stability and maneuverability and a quick-release dump lever for effortless unloading. The frame is reinforced steel and it also has a heavy duty transmission with forward and reverse.