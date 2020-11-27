Traeger Black Friday Deal: Save $100 on Pro Series 575

There are grills and there are Grills. Traeger products are GRILLS. Understand? If not, you will when you pick up this sweet deal on the Pro Series 575 for Black Friday.

Right now, save $100 on either the black or bronze version of this incredible wood pellet grill. Once you go Traeger, you will never go back to any ordinary gas or charcoal barbecue. If you slip and bring along a portable grill for tailgating at some point, you’re forgiven.

Hurry: Santa only has so much room in his sleigh for these Traeger grills. Don’t believe what you see in the movies, space is limited. Perhaps you can keep the fat man around for some holiday barbecued ribs?

Save $100 on Traeger Pro Series 575

I said it above: after using a Traeger grill, you’ll never use gas or charcoal again. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste. The Pro 575 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control.

WiFIRE technology connects your grill to your WiFi signal of choice. The free Traeger app will allow you to control the grill from anywhere. Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice. That sort of spooks me out and I like to be up close and personal with what my grill is doing but the idea of telling your Traeger grill to add more pellets in another room? Cool.

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. It can even handle an apple pie. And when you’re done, the porcelain grill grates make clean up a breeze.

The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill. The upgraded Pro 575 with a D2 drivetrain starts quicker, heats up faster, and puts out better quality smoke. Traeger grills are powered by 100% all-natural hardwood pellets that infuse amazing wood flavor into whatever you’re cooking (even apple pie).

Set it and forget it. That’s the Traeger way. Bascially, here’s the skinny on how this amazing machine works. First, add the wood pellet flavor of your choice into the hopper to fuel the grill. Turn on the grill and set the temperature.

The grill slowly delivers the pellets to the fire pot with a stout drivetrain. An auto-ignition feature ignites the pellets and creates fire. Fire good. Finally, a variable speed fan stokes your fire to circulate smoke and heat around your food.

575 square inches of grilling space can accommodate twenty-four burgers, five rib racks, or four chickens with ease. The built-in meat probe allows you to cook to perfection.

And you’re going to get consistent, reliable results every single time thanks to even temperature. The easy-to-use-controls make cooking ridiculously simple. Just set the grill temp like an oven and that’s it. This baby is available in basic black or bronze, if you’re fancy.

Price: $699.00

