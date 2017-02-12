WATCH: Alec Baldwin Delivers 17th ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

After a hilarious cold open with Melissa McCarthy, host Alec Baldwin kept the laughs going on Saturday Night Live with an epic monologue.

It marked the beginning of his 17th episode as host. Pete Davidson also popped in to joke about how young Baldwin looked during his first SNL appearance.

Baldwin has been playing President Donald Trump for the entirety of the 2016-2017 season so far, but this is the first time he’s credited as the host. The gig comes just ahead of the release of his new movie, the DreamWorks Animation film The Boss Baby. That film is set for release on March 31, 2017.

Baldwin is one of only four people to host SNL 10 or more times. The others are Buck Henry (10 times), John Goodman (13 times) and Steve Martin (15 times).

As host, Baldwin gets to show off his skills as a comic actor without dressing up as the president. He also appeared in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply and Paris Can Wait last year. He’s also at his comedy best when he’s working at NBC. He won three Golden Globes and two Emmys for playing Jack Donaghy on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock.