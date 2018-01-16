Top 5 Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video January 2018

It’s sometimes very hard to decide what to watch on a streaming service when it feels like all you do is scroll and never find anything to watch. It’s a constant stream of titles, and sometimes none of them catch your eye.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Instant Video has added many titles to their lineup for January 2018 and kept many of the titles that they had added in the past. The service has many titles worthy of a cozy movie night end. The list has items from different genres and ages, so there is definitely a little something for everyone.

Read on for a list of titles to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month.

The Witch

The Witch is an American period supernatural horror film that was written and directed by Robert Eggers. The film follows a Puritan family encountering forces of evil in the woods that lie beyond their New England farm.

The Witch begins when a family is banished from a Puritan plantation due to a difference of interpretation in the New Testament. They build a farm near the edge of a forest.

The film received an approval rating of 91% based on 274 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film grossed $3.3 million in its first day and $8.8 million in its opening weekend, finishing 4th at the Box Office.

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is a 2014 thriller written and directed by Dan Gilroy. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Lou Bloom, a stringer who records violent events in downtown Los Angeles at night. He sells the footage to a local news station. The movie turns into a thriller while following Bloom through his nights working as a freelance photojournalist.

Nightcrawler received positive reviews from critics, most of them enjoying Gyllenhaal’s acting and Gilroy’s screenplay. The film received a 95% positive average rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Creed

Creed is a 2015 American sports drama film that was directed by Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler and Aaron Covington. The film is a spin-off and sequel to the Rocky film series.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Johnson Creed, Apollo Creed’s son. Sylvester Stallone reprises the role of Rocky Balboa. The film follows Creed in his journey as a talented light heavyweight boxer and his training with the famous Rocky Balboa.

Stallone was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Creed, which was his first Oscar nomination since the original film. He also won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. The film itself received critical acclaim and was nominated for numerous awards.

Iron Man

Iron Man is a 2008 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics. The film started the now huge Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man stars heartthrob Robert Downey Jr. as the main character, Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Tony Stark is an industrialist and master engineer who builds a powered exoskeleton. He becomes the technologically advanced superhero Iron Man after a tragedy in his life.

Iron Man received a 94% approval rating with an average of 7.7/10 based on 268 reviews on the review site Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $98.6 million in its first weekend in the United States and Canada, giving it the eleventh biggest opening weekend of all time.

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Girl with all the Gifts is a 2016 British post-apocalyptic zombie horror drama film. It stars Gemma Arterton, Paddy Considine, Glenn Close and Sennia Nanua.

The film depicts a future following the breakdown of society after most of humanity is wiped out by a fungal infection. The plot mostly focuses around the struggle of a young girl, a scientist, a teacher and 2 soldiers who embark on a journey for their survival.

The Girl with All the Gifts received positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 85% based on 106 reviews.