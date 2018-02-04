Super Bowl 52 TV Event Schedule

Getty

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and if you’re gearing up for the big event, there’s more to watch than just the game. Throughout today, there are tons of pre-game shows, as well as follow-up coverage. Get the rundown on what to expect and what is available to watch below. The programs are broken down by channel.

NFL Network

NFL GameDay Morning from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET: This program is hosted by Rich Eisen, who enlists the help of some of the best in NFL talent for prepping and hyping up tonight’s big event. Some of his special guests include Michael irvin, Kurt Warner, and Warren Sapp, among several others who will appear. This program will also feature some of the NFL’s latest news.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2018 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. ET: This is a previously run special, that has hosts Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah delivering a countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time. They are assisted by Kevin Frazier, who is helping with behind-the-scenes footage of what goes into making a commercial.

Super Bowl Game Center from 6:30 – 10 p.m. ET: As the Super Bowl airs, this program will provide up-to-the-minute reporting and analysis of the Super Bowl. Scores, statistics and the latest news from the game will be featured live.

NFL GameDay Prime from 10 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET: Deion Sanders, Christ Rose and analyst LaDainian Tomlinson are hosting the show. They will each discuss tonight’s Super Bowl game with comprehensive coverage of the event. The show will also feature highlights from the game. Encore presentations of this program will continue to air on ESPN throughout the rest of the night, including another showing of the game.

NBC Channel

Road to the Super Bowl from 12 – 1 p.m. ET: This special simply features a preview of the two teams competing in this year’s Super Bowl. It gives you a better look at the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, with highlights from the season.

Football Night in America: Super Bowl Pre-Game from 1 – 6 p.m. ET: The pregame features previews and analysis of tonight’s game, coming straight from the Super Bowl location, in Minneapolis. Dan Patrick will host the show.

Super Bowl 52 Broadcast from 6 – 10 p.m. ET/3 – 7 p.m. PT/5 – 9 p.m. CT: Tonight’s Super Bowl airs live from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If the New England Patriots win tonight, Tom Brady will make sports history with his sixth win at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LII Postgame Show from 10 – 10:15 p.m. ET: This is a quick postgame special that will air on the network. Immediately following will be a special episode of This Is Us, titled “Super Bowl Sunday.” There are reports that this is the episode where patriarch Jack is killed in a house fire. This has been reported throughout the season, according to Refinery 29.

ESPN Network

Postseason NFL Countdown from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET: The Postseason NFL Countdown features a preview of the big day’s games. The host of the pre-show, according to USA Today, is Suzy Kolber.

NFL PrimeTime from 10:30 – 11 p.m. ET: Host Trey Wingo has taken over this special, which presents highlights from the NFL action from the night. There is also in-depth analysis provided by former NFL’ers Jeff Saturday and Tim Hasselbeck.

