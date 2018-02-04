Puppy Bowl 2018 Live Stream & Start Time: How to Watch the Game Online

Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Marc Lemoine

The 2018 Puppy Bowl airs today and runs through tonight on the Animal Planet channel. It airs in three parts, with the first running from 3 – 5:10 p.m. ET/12 – 2:10 p.m. PT. Part 1 is titled “Pup-triots vs. B-eagles”. Part 2 begins at 6:10 and ends at 8:12 p.m. ET, with Team Ruff and Team Fluff vying for the LomBARKey trophy. The third part of the Puppy Bowl is titled “Ruff vs. Fluff: The Rematch Part 3” and its purpose is to “settle the score” with the pups. Part 3 will air from 8:12 – 10:14 p.m. ET.

This is the 14th installment of the Puppy Bowl and there are puppies rescued from Puerto Rico involved in the event. And, according to TIME, this year’s half time segment will be titled the “Kitty Half Time Show”. The Puppy Bowl has a 100% adoption rate. So, for those who want to watch the annual event, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Animal Planet online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, allowing you can watch at no cost:

DirecTV Now: Animal Planet is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

PlayStation Vue: Animal Planet is included in all four of PS Vue’s base channel packages. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the PlayStation Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app.

According to Us Weekly, this year’s Puppy Bowl will feature 90 contenders from 48 different shelters and rescues. Puppy Bowl “rufferee” Dan Schachner told Us Weekly, “We have a dog from Mexico, we have special needs dogs, we have older dogs as part of a Dog Bowl, which is a separate senior bowl that we have. It’s really grown into a great competition.” Schachner also said that viewers should keep their eyes peeled for these three puppy competitors – Mango, Jennifer ‘J-Paw’ Pawrence and Kelly Barkson. Jokgu, the piano playing chicken from Season 12 of America’s Got Talent, will be pecking out “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the keyboard to kick off this year’s Puppy Bowl.

There are also puppies from The Sato Project in the mix this year, as they have been participating in the event for seven years, according to The Huffington Post. Sato Project founder Chrissy Beckles told ABC 7 that, “We’re hoping these little dogs on Sunday are going to fly the flag high and proud and people will once again start to realize that the crisis isn’t over there and we are a part of the USA.” Check out some of the dogs that The Sato Project has available for adoption by clicking here.