Ambien Side Effects: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Roseanne has blamed her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett on “Ambien tweeting.” The comedian, 65, lost her hit ABC sitcom when it was canceled by studio head Channing Dungey on May 29. Roseanne had tweeted about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Obama: “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby = VJ.” Jarrett is a black woman who was born in Iran to American parents. After the fallout, which included Roseanne losing her agent, the star tweeted, “guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting — it was Memorial Day too — I went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.” Roseanne later deleted that tweet.

The company that makes Ambien, Sanofi US, tweeted in response to Roseanne’s defense, “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.” Roseanne also responded angrily to a reporter from People Magazine who tweeted about blaming the racism on Ambien. Roseanne wrote, “No, I didn’t, I blamed myself. stop lying. Yes, I have had odd Ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other ppl do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? it’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Most Common Side Effects of Ambien Are Dizziness & Drowsiness

Ambien is among the most commonly prescribed drugs in the U.S. Ambien is the brand name of the drug, zolpidem. The drug’s side effects most commonly include dizziness and drowsiness, according to Drugs.com. There are a whole host of less common side effects such as a sleepwalking and memory problems.

In poking fun at Roseanne’s defense one Twitter user wrote, “Ask your doctor if blaming Ambien for your racism is right for you.”

Incidentally, George Soros, who is a constant target of Roseanne’s political ire on Twitter, was reported in 2011 to own over 200,000 shares of Sanofi, the company that produces Ambien.

2. Far Right Activist Jason Kessler Blamed an Abhorrent Tweet on Ambien

A week after Heather Heyer was tragically killed at the United the Right rally in Charlottesville in Virginia in August 2017, one of the organizers wrote on Twitter, “Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time.” The author of the tweet was Jason Kessler. The New Yorker reported that Kessler blamed the tweet on being hacked and then on being on Ambien and Xanax. Kessler tweeted in his defense, “I repudiate the heinous tweet that was sent from my account last night. I’ve been under a crushing amount of stress & death threats. I’m taking Ambien, Xanax and I had been drinking last night. I sometimes wake up having done strange things I can’t remember.”

This is the organizer of the Unite the Right rally where Heather Heyer died. pic.twitter.com/MVnJHecLOt — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) August 19, 2017

The original message led to Kessler being ostracized in the alt-right movement, especially by poster child for the movement, Richard Spencer.

3. Joe Rogan Tweeted Out an Article About the Effects of Ambien; Barr Will Appear on His Show on June 1

After being canceled Roseanne tweeted that she would appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast on June 1. Shortly after Roseanne announced her Ambien defense, Rogan tweeted out a Huffington Post article titled, “The Disturbing Side Effect Of The No. 1 Prescription Sleep Aid.” The article details several violent crimes that saw perpetrators claims they were under the influence of Ambien.

It’s unclear if Barr will address her co-stars speaking out against her on her Joe Rogan appearance. Michael Fishman, who played Roseanne’s youngest son, D.J., tweeted that he was “devastated” by her words. Barr wrote back saying that Fishman had thrown her “under the bus. Nice!” While Sara Gilbert tweeted her disappointment at Roseanne’s racism, Barr wrote in reply, “Wow! Unreal.”

4. Sean Penn Was on Ambien During an Infamous 2018 Appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

In March 2018, actor Sean Penn made a bizarre appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Immediately when Penn sat down he told Colbert, “I’m doing well. You’ve inherited a little of the Ambien I had to take to get to sleep after a red-eye last night.” Colbert replied, “So, in other words, you’re still a little bit on the Ambien train right now?” Penn said, “A little bit.” Colbert then joked that he wouldn’t be able to tell the difference to which Penn responded by lighting up a cigarette on stage. The host poked further fun at Penn when he said that Penn was bringing as much energy to the show as Jimmy Carter, who was scheduled to be a guest a few days later.

5. Comedian Patton Oswalt Celebrated Ambien in a Memorable Stand-Up Routine

In a 2010 standup routine, comedian Patton Oswalt celebrated the sleep and dream effects of Ambien. The comedian tweeted in June 2013, “As the Ambien drapes its sleep-shawl over my eyelids, it whispers, “Stay on Twitter. Let the world know my garbled wisdom.” The Huffington Post reported in 2016 that the drug was still a part of Oswalt’s routine.