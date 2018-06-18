XXXTentacion Suspects, Vehicle Described in Dispatch Audio

Who killed Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper better known as “XXXTentacion”? He was only 20-years-old when he was shot to death in Florida just as his star was taking off. Police dispatch audio provides some clues about what happened to XXXTentacion, and a vague description of the suspects and their vehicle, although the details are just emerging, and no one is in custody.

Authorities now say the motive was a possible robbery.

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

You can listen to the initial dispatch audio here:

“The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter shortly after reporting that “the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead” in a Deerfield Beach shooting.

The Suspects & Their Vehicle Were Described in Dispatch Reports

Dispatch audio did provide a vague description of the suspects.

“The suspects were described as 2 black males wearing hoodies, and the shooter was wearing a red mask,” TMZ reported per dispatch audio. “The car has been confirmed as a black Dodge Journey, with dark tint and black wheels.” That portion is not captured in the audio above.

The audio embedded above shows the initial report to dispatch of a man shot in a BMW outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. The audio, from June 18, 2018, says, “Several gunshots possibly drive by, no description on the subject. Someone in a black BMW3X, a witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject vehicle. Shot somebody in a black BMW.”

An officer from the scene then reports, “Adult male, level 1 trauma, gunshot wounds, comatose.” Although he was rushed to the hospital, Jahseh Onfroy – the man described above – did not make it. The suspects are at large and have not yet been identified. According to TMZ, they may have used several getaway cars, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chevy Tahoe, and a Louis Vuitton was reportedly missing from XXXTentacion’s bag.

According to TMZ, the rapper was looking at motorcycles when a gunman shot him. The video below shows the aftermath of the scene. It’s blurred out but still disturbing. You can see videos that aren’t blurred out here of the shooting’s aftermath.

You can also listen to archived dispatch audio on Broadcastify if you have an account.

One Report Said XXXTentacion May Have Been Followed From a Bank

According to XXL magazine, “it’s possible that X was followed by as many as three vehicles after he withdrew money from a bank.” Authorities have not confirmed that account.

The Broward County Sheriff also wrote about the shooting on Twitter on the afternoon of June 18, 2018, writing that the department “is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

The rapper was awaiting trial for domestic violence charges and is from Lauderhill Florida. In 2017, he made the cover of XXL Magazine’s influential “Freshman” issue, according to Daily Variety. You can see that cover here.

The Miami New Times published a bio piece on XXXTentacion just a few days before his death, which you can read here. His album, which debuted in March, hit number one on the Billboard 200. His last Instagram post spoke about attending a charity event.

