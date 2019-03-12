Demi Burnett Update: Where is the Former Bachelor Contestant Now?

Demi Burnett, one of the former contestants on this season of The Bachelor, is a southern country girl, born and bred in Texas. Outspoken, bubbly and blonde, she was dubbed the “villain” of this season and often butted heads with many of the other contestants on the show.

During the Bachelor: Women Tell All special last week, Burnett was her usual sassy self. She had all eyes on her for the majority of the program, was often the center of attention and argued passionately with several contestants, including continuing her feud with Courtney Curtis throughout the special.

For those who don’t remember, Burnett was front-and-center throughout the majority of her time on The Bachelor. With her loud mouth, forward attitude and filter-less attitude, she was easily the most impressionable contestant this season.

She was the first woman to exit the limos to meet Underwood, who then proceeded to greet him by immediately bringing up his virginity.

“So, I have not dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m excited to give it another shot.” She also later added: “If you’ve only ever had a vanilla cupcake, well, how do you know you don’t like chocolate? How do you know you don’t like strawberry? So you’ve got to try out all the cupcakes first to know what you really want. I’m the damn confetti cake.”

She also dropped the bomb that her mom was in prison on the first episode of the show, and had no issues stirring up controversy from the moment she walked through the door.

During episode two, she also boldly kissed Underwood in front of the other girls during a group date. While performing a group date challenge at the Regent Theater, she ran off the stage to share smooches with Underwood, which was broadcast to hundreds of audience members, as well as the rest of the group.

She was also the first to ask Underwood for private time, snatched a rose during a group date and declared it was hers, and interrupted another contestant’s conversation with Underwood to invite him to join her for “private time” in a closet, among many other things.

Unfortunately for Burnett, Underwood sent her packing during a previous episode of the show, after she spilled her heart out and told him she was falling in love with him. According to Reality Steve, Underwood didn’t share the same feelings as Burnett, and didn’t want to put her through a rose ceremony when he knew how he felt.

Burnett has definitely made an impression through the 23rd season of The Bachelor this year. She even has fans wondering, because she was such a splitfire all season, if the producers might cast her as the next Bachelorette.

So what’s the former Bachelor star been up to since she was sent packing? Aside from appearing on the Women Tell All special and owning the show, she’s mostly been updating her Instagram page with excited pictures of herself about the watch the Bachelor finale, enjoying the sunshine in Venice, and promoting a positive “love yourself” and “I’m focusing on me” attitude since Underwood sent her home.

She has told Us Weekly that since she left the show, many of her “haters” have tried to hurt her by saying she will end up in prison like her mom. “There’s a lot of support. There’s some people who tell me that I’m going to end up in prison like my mom but, you know, they don’t faze me,” Burnett told Us Weekly at the Bachelor: Women Tell All taping in Los Angeles last month.

She continued: “[Haters say that] just because I’m scandalous. But I have gotten a lot of people who’ve come out and they’re like, ‘Thank you for speaking about this. I have a parent in prison too and nobody ever talks about it or understands it’ and I like that a lot. That makes me feel good.”

What was your impression of Burnett? Do you think she should be the next Bachelorette, or do you think she was too sassy and outspoken to be a good candidate? Let us know in the comments below!

READ NEXT: Demi Burnett’s Mother Tina Jean Jordan: Who Is Her Mom? Why Was She in Prison?