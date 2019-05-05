WATCH: Adam Sandler’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Comedian Adam Sandler was returning to Saturday Night Live for the first time since 1995, and the hype as to which of his iconic characters he’d be bringing back ran high, as well as how “The Hanukkah Song” creator would choose to open the show.

After an extremely uneven cold-open of the “Family Feud” skit in which Game of Thrones characters played against Marvel’s Avengers characters, Sandler’s pending entrance became all the more exciting. Would he come out as Opera Man? Lunch Lady? Lucy Brawn of the Gap Girls? In the end, the 52-year-old comedian entered as himself. “I had some of the best years of my life here,” Sandler said. “I even lost my virginity. Right here, in this very studio. I don’t like to kiss and tell. But it was the Church Lady.”

The Billy Madison star mentioned that his wife, Jackie, and kids, Sunny and Sadie, were in the audience, and that his children always ask their dad: If working on SNL was the best job ever, why did he ever leave?

And then Sandler did what made him such iconic favorite on SNL, he grabbed a microphone and started singing. For this occasion, he sang a tune called “I Got Fired.” As he joked about show creator Lorne Michaels ignoring his phone calls, Sandler’s good friend and fellow former cast member Chris Rock joined him in singing, as did current cast member, Pete Davidson.

🎶 I WAS FIRED 🎶

🎶 I WAS FIRED 🎶 – @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/JcwOfdYhhq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2019

The song continued, “But I made four billion dollars at the box office, so I guess you could say I won.” Indeed, Sandler. Indeed. Between Just Got With It, two Grown Ups movies, The Wedding Singer, four Hotel Transylvania films, Funny People, Click, The Longest Yard, 50 First Dates, The Hot Chick… the list goes on. Sandler became a bonafide movie star, one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood according to Forbes, helped by the $250 million deal he signed with Netflix to make four original films for the streaming site. Not too shabby!

