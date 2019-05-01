Madonna’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When a celebrity has the ability to be known by a singular name, you can rest assured that he or she has made it in life, and iconic 80s pop star Madonna continues to thrive in 2019. According to Forbes, she’s worth upwards of $590 million.

In addition to the Material Girl’s astronomical revenue from album sales since breaking out in the music scene in 1985, and an estimated $1.5 billion in sales from touring, the seven time Grammy Award winner is a savvy investor. She owns a triple-wide townhouse in New York City, hangs art pieces by Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso and Salvadore Dali on her walls, and along with Beyonce and Jay Z, owns a piece of the streaming service, Tidal.

The 60-year-old performer, who’s a mother to six children, Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, along with the four children she adopted from Malawi, David Banda, 13, daughter Mercy James, 13 and twins Estere and Stella Mwale, both 6, also continues to rakes in residual money from her numerous acting roles in films, video shorts, and TV shows.

Here’s what you need to know about Madonna Louise Ciccone’s net worth:

1. She Bought Her NYC Triple-Wide Home For $40 Million in 2009

A triple wide house means it measure out at 57 feet across, and based on New York City’s standard home size, that’s insanely huge. Madonna purchased her four-story Manhattan abode in 2009 for $40 million. The art collection on display in her home is worth an estimated minimum $100 million, including one of only five painting created by Frida Kahlo, along with pieces from Diego Rivera, and Marylin Minter.

The red brick Georgian style home has 13 bedrooms, a library, nine fireplaces, a 19 x 21 foot kitchen, a gym, a large drawing room that overlooks her outdoor garden, and a two-car garage. To own this home, Madonna has to pay $30,000 in taxes quarterly. She also owns properties in Los Angeles, Portugal, and London.

2. Madonna Is A Golden Globe Winning Actress



Proving she could do much more than sing and perform, Madonna has hundreds of IMDB credits to her name, including the lead role in Evita, which earned her Golden Globe in 1997, A League of Our Own, Desperately Seeking Susan, Swept Away, and The Next Best Thing. She won a second Golden Globe for “Masterpiece,” taking the statue home for Best Original Song in 2012 for the movie W.E.

3. Madonna Has Two Albums That Went Diamond

To have an album certified Diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), it must sell more than 10 million-plus units. There are only 22 singers in the world who’ve earned a spot on this elite list of Diamond albums and Madonna is one of them. She’s gone Diamond twice with albums “Like a Virgin” and “The Immaculate Collection.”

While Her Madgesty has earned hundreds of million through records sales, the 28-time Grammy nominee rakes it in big time via touring. Her Sweet & Sticky Tour in 2008 made $408 million. Prior to that, her Confessions tour was the most successful solo tour with a $194 million gross in 2006. Madonna’s 2012 MDNA tour, packaged with a 2011 album and a Super Bowl XVLI performance, earned her a total of $305 million. Overall, her live concerts have made over $1 billion globally.

4. Madonna’s Other Businesses Includes Perfume , Skin Care, and Fashion Wear

The 80s icon never limited her talents to merely performing on stage and screen, she’s also smart brand investor. In addition to investing in the $600 million streaming service Tidal, she created the M by Madonna clothing line for H&M; an MG Icon clothing line at Macy’s, a sunglasses line with Dolce & Gabbana, and through her Truth or Dare lifestyle brand, she’s produced everything from purses to footwear to the Coty fragrance launch.

In 2018, Madonna got involved in the work-out industry with Hardcandy Fitness, and most recently, go involved in the skin care world with MDNA skin.

5. She Raised $7.5 Million for Malawi’s Pediatric Centers

While Madonna makes multiple trips to Malawi a year, in 2018, she visited the African country with all six of her children for the one year anniversary of the opening of Mercy James Pediatric Hospital, the children’s hospital she helped build by raising funds for her Raising Malawi charity. Since Madonna’s fundraising efforts, there have been 1,690 pediatric surgeries performed in Malawi.

READ NEXT: Jonas Brothers Announce First National Tour in a Decade: Happiness Begins