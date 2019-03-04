Ryan Seacrest Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Seacrest is back as the host of the revamped American Idol, which will make its debut on Sunday night. Seacrest has been a constant on the show, despite various changes over the years.

The Live! With Kelly & Ryan host seems very excited about this continuing venture, which will air on ABC. Just last week, People Magazine reported that Seacrest, 44, and his longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor broke up. Over the years, Seacrest has been linked to quite a few different women.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He & Shayna Taylor Had Dated on & off for Years

Seacrest was first linked to Taylor in 2013. The two dated for a brief period of time; in December 2014, TMZ reported that Seacrest was newly single and was spotted out and about with another woman. Seacrest and Taylor rekindled their love in 2016.

Seacrest and Taylor kept their romance fairly private, though they weren’t shy about stepping out together or sharing photos together on social media. While many expected the two to get engaged, People Magazine reported that they decided to go their separate ways last month. The exact reason for their split is unknown but a source told the outlet that Seacrest and Taylor are still friends.

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close. They still love and care about each other,” a source told the outlet.

Taylor hasn’t deleted any photos of her and Seacrest together. In fact, she still has a romantic post up from this past Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. I hope everyone’s day is filled with love. Whether it be from a friend, a family member, or loved one. We all deserve a little love today,” Taylor captioned a pic of her and Seacrest on a boat this past February 14.

2. He Dated Julianne Hough From 2010 – 2013

Before he dated Taylor, Seacrest found love with dancer and actress Julianne Hough. The two were first linked in 2010 and seemed like a perfect match. Many fans were convinced that Hough was the one for Seacrest and that he would end up popping the question but, after three years together, the two ended up splitting.

At the time, Hough decided to take a break from dating for a while. A few months later, she ended up meeting her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich.

“I had this epiphany when my family went to a six-day seminar [last November] about creating your own destiny. I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn’t work that by the end I was on a high. I was seeing a couple people, but immediately [pretends to text guys], ‘You are nice, but this is going nowhere.’ The next day my Curve costar introduced [Brooks and me]. It couldn’t have been a better time. We’ve been open and honest from day one,” Hough told Redbook back in 2014.

It seems as though she and Seacrest didn’t end things on a bitter note, however, as evidenced by the well-wishes he had for his ex when she tied the knot.

“I guess there were a couple of weddings over the weekend … Julianne Hough from Dancing With the Stars, congratulations to Jules!” Seacrest said on LIVE! “She looks stunning and there’s also a photo of her father, Bruce. I know this family and they are terrific people … super talented, she is, so congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy,” he added.

3. He Was Linked to Sheryl Crow & Teri Hatcher in 2006

Model Shayna Taylor and dancer Julianne Hough aren’t the first “celebs” that Seacrest has dated. In the 2000-era, he was linked to two very popular celebrities; singer Sheryl Crow and actress Teri Hatcher. According to popular celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who, Seacrest dated both women in 2006.

Seacrest was spotted with Hatcher in March of that year. They were photographed on a date and were seen kissing, which lead to the rumors. Things didn’t last very long, however. In a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey a few months later, Hatcher revealed that Seacrest broke things off pretty early on.

Even less information is out there about Seacrest and his supposed relationship with Sheryl Crow. It’s believed that the two dated briefly but nothing serious every came out of it.

4. He & Shana Wall Dated for 3 Years in the Early ’00s & She Defended Him When Rumors About His Sexuality Hit the Internet in 2007

Seacrest dated model and actress Shana Wall from 2003 through 2005 and the two reunited more recently as well. The two were spotted together — arm-in-arm — in 2016, fueling rumors that they were back together. The former couple hadn’t been seen in public together since 2005, when they made an appearance at the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Seacrest and Wall remained friends following their split. In fact, when rumors circulated that Seacrest was gay, Wall spoke out on his behalf.

“Ryan is not gay, nor is he bisexual. We had an amazing and passionate relationship for a few years, and we are still very close,” she told InTouch Weekly back in 2007, according to the Daily Mail.

5. He Has Been Linked to Several Other Women, Including Tiffani Thiessen, But Has Never Been Engaged

Before Seacrest was a household name, he was linked to Saved By the Bell actress Tiffani Thiessen. While it’s unclear exactly what may have happened between the two, Who’s Dated Who has documented their relationship.

The site also reports that Seacrest has had relationships or flings with several other women over the years, including Erica Lancellotti, Holly Huddleston, Tara Conner, Sophie Monk, Sara Jean Underwood, Katrina Darrell, Jasmine Waltz, Dominique Piek, and Hilary Cruz.

Despite dating various women, Seacrest has yet to find “the one.” Does that mean that he just doesn’t want to get married? Not exactly. In 2017, his LIVE! co-star Kelly Ripa asked him if he’d ever been close to getting engaged.

“I did get close and I didn’t do it and it was the right move. But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21,” he explained. “I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in… and not screw it up,” he added. You can watch the clip in the video below.