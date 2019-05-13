‘The Bachelorette’s’ Jed Wyatt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ever since ABC released the photos of all the men that will be competing for Hannah Brown‘s heart on this upcoming season of The Bachelorette, a certain gentleman stood out from the pack. While the network has supplied the 24-year-old pageant queen with more than a handful of fine possible future fiancé options, Jed Wyatt from Nashville, Tennessee looks to be an instant frontrunner.

Not only is Jed incredibly attractive, he’s got moves. Jed works as a dancer in a male revue show ala Magic Mike, but that’s not where creative talents ends. This 25-year-old working model is also an aspiring singer/songwriter, because it wouldn’t be The Bachelorette if there wasn’t at least one budding country star in the mix.

Jed looks to be a major player this season when it comes to winning Hannah’s heart, and for her sake, we can only hope that this Knoxville native is there for all the right reasons.

So, what makes Jed so special? Here’s what you need to know…

1. Jed Can Sing and Play Guitar like Jack Johnson

Jed’s most recent single “Vacation” can be downloaded on Spotify, along with two other tracks, “Let Me Dream” from 2016, and “Misery” from 2017. Jed has been writing music since he was 16-years-old and his music style is reminiscent of Jack Johnson. He has a pretty great voice, so don’t be surprised when Jed busts out the guitar and starts singing an original song to impress Hannah.



As of now, Jed isn’t wildly successful as a singer. The amount of times all three of his songs have been played on Spotify total less than 10,000 times. But expect that number to exponentially grow in tandem with his screen time this season.

2. Jed Performs Like Channing Tatum in ‘Magic Mike’

What’s cool about Jed being a member of the Music City Male Revue, is that he’s damn proud of it. While his personal Instagram account is currently private due to contractual obligations for the show, and will remain that way until The Bachelorette starts airing, lucky for us, Nashville’s premiere brolesque’s page remains public, along with photos he’s tagged in with them.

Here’s Jed standing front and center, helping hold up Very Cavallari star, Shannon Ford.

Fingers crossed there’s a group date in which all them men need to get up on stage and dance, because Jed will slay the competition.

3. If He Looks Like a Professional Model, it’s Because He Is One

Jed is a male model, and he’s represented by The Block Agency. His professional profile lists him at 6’1 with hazel eyes and brown hair. Based on the slate of pictures featured on his agency page, it’s easy to understand why Bachelor producers scooped this boy up and cast him.

Before Jed’s profile went private, Reality Steve was able to capture screen shots from this guy’s personal page, whose bio at the time read, “Making music and pancakes.” He also has an official website, JedWyatt.com.

4. He Graduated from Belmont University

Instead of skipping college to pursue a music career, Jed studied his craft at Belmont University after being accepting into their songwriting program. He fell in love with Nashville while attending the Christian liberal arts college, and then permanently moved there from East Tennessee.

In the 2019 edition of Best Colleges in University South, Belmont ranks No. 6. Since Hannah is die-hard fan of her alumni college, University of Alabama, for which she graduated magna cum laude, she’ll not only appreciate the fact that Jed completed his higher education studies, but the two will enjoy a healthy southern school rivalry.

5. He Could Be There For All the Wrong Reasons

Not to be pessimistic, but for a model and aspiring singer going on The Bachelorette, one must be cautious that he isn’t Luke Pell 2.0, aka a fame hungry douchebag. His Facebook profile looks innocent enough, and it’s nice to see that he’s so close with his family. His father Jerry Wyatt is also a guitarist and still married to his mother, Gina Guinn-Wyatt. Jed’s little sister Lily is a blogger and You-Tuber, and the two appear to have an incredibly close sibling bond. Jed and his family actually seem to be as tight as Cassie Randolph and her family,, so if Jed makes it to Hometown Dates, it could be a dealbreaker if Wyatt’s family don’t give Hannah the nod of approval.

Only time will if Jed is on The Bachelorette because he truly thinks Hannah could be his future wife, or if he’s merely hoping his music and/or modeling career will get a huge boost from the national exposure. Here’s hoping that it’s the former.

