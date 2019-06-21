Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid Murdered, 2 Arrested

Chicago rapper Billy Da Kid, born William Anderson Pickering, who had been missing since late May, is dead. Police found his

body Thursday and have arrested two men and are looking at other possible suspects. Pickering, also known as EBE Bandz, was 23.

As reported by Heavy in early June, Pickering’s manager posted on Instagram saying he “wished it was a joke” but said the MC was reportedly last seen May 26.

“This is Big C his manager. The last people I know he talked to talked to him Sunday in the early AM when he was driving home. His car was found in his garage today and his house was trashed.”

According to reports, police were investigating “suspicious activity” in the neighborhood where Pickering lived and later “located a crime scene” and found Pickering’s body in “unincorporated Winnebago County.”

Police have charged William Arzate, 22, with two counts of first degree murder and one count of concealing a homicide and Miguel Ramirez, 22, with one count of concealing a homicide.

Rockford police are reported to be “looking for other people of interest.”

Many at the time on social thought it was a prank or publicity stunt. There were lots of reports rife with rumor and speculation about what may have happened to the Rockford rapper. Earlier his month, police declined to confirm any of the reports including that he may have been a victim of a home invasion or that he was killed in retaliation for allegedly threatening a teenage girl with a weapon.

According to local media, a Rockford police spokesperson confirmed investigators were looking into his disappearance. Rumors that he was found dead were shuttered by the Winnebago County Coroner, it was reported. Police removed his car from outside his home earlier this month.

For weeks fans and others have been asking for updates, fearing the worst. The rapper’s Instagram page has as its profile a confirmation that he’s not been seen since May 29.

“Yes he is missing. Yes the police are involved stop blaming people you know nothing about! Stop the fake news – email – iamBillyDaKid079@gmail.com”

His last post on IG was on May 25.

There are thousands of comments on myriad social media sites about the rapper and what may have become of him, many fearing the worst.

“This was 🔥 if they did take him this was a good last song. I hope he is alright but I doubt it. Snakes everywhere should have known he was a target but you can’t be happy and always watching your back at the same time.”