Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid Missing Since May 26, Feared Dead

Chicago rapper Billy Da Kid, born William Anderson Pickering, has been missing since late May, his manager posted on Instagram saying he “wished it was a joke.” The 24-year-old MC was reportedly last seen May 26.

“This is Big C his manager. The last people I know he talked to talked to him Sunday in the early AM when he was driving home. His car was found in his garage today and his house was trashed.”

That post was from a week ago. Many on social thought it was a prank or publicity stunt. It is apparently not. The Rockford Illinois Police Department is investigating.

There’s wild reports rife with rumor and speculation about what may have happened to the Rockford rapper also known as EBE Bandz. Police have not confirmed any of the reports including that he may have been a victim of a home invasion or that he was killed in retaliation for allegedly threatening a teenage girl with a weapon.

According to local media, a Rockford police spokesperson confirmed investigators were looking into his disappearance. Rumors that he was found dead were shuttered by the Winnebago County Coroner, it was reported. Police removed his car from outside his home Saturday, it was reported.

What is clear is that he is missing. The rapper’s Instagram page has as its profile a confirmation that he’s not been seen since May 29.

“Yes he is missing. Yes the police are involved stop blaming people you know nothing about! Stop the fake news – email – iamBillyDaKid079@gmail.com”

His last post on IG was on May 25.

There are thousands of comments on myriad social media sites about the rapper and what may have become of him, many fearing the worst.

“This was 🔥 if they did take him this was a good last song. I hope he is alright but I doubt it. Snakes everywhere should have known he was a target but you can’t be happy and always watching your back at the same time.”