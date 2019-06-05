Miley’s Epic Response to Haters: Your Daily Celebrity Roundup

Welcome to Emily’s Essential Morning Entertainment & Celebrity News Roundup.

Today, Miley Cyrus finally speaks out after being the victim of an indecent fan, Kate Beckinsale embarrasses her daughter on Instagram, Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer proves to be winner on Twitter, top picks for new TV and film releases, and more breaking news…

TOP STORY: Miley Cyrus Claps Back to Haters Blaming Her For Being Groped By a Fan

Miley Cyrus, 26, was leaving her hotel alongside husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, in Barcelona, Spain, when a “fan” pushed his way through the crowd, grabbed her hair, and attempted to pull her in for a kiss. While Miley tried to evade his grasp, Hemsworth reached his arm around to pull his wife away from the aggressive stranger, before security was finally able step in.

The footage is disturbing to watch, but even more sad, afterward, there were numerous people on social media blaming Miley for the incident. To what’s obviously a ridiculous assertion to make, the former Disney star had the perfect response.

Using the footage taken on June 3 in Spain, adding in a clip of The View defending Cyrus, the “She Is Coming” singer tweeted, “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with five different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom”

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

CELEBS ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Kate Beckinsale is THAT Mom

Seemingly out of nowhere, Actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, asked her daughter, Lily Sheen, 20 (father is actor Michael Sheen), via text message if she was doing cocaine, and then shared the hilariously awkward exchange on Instagram.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: James Holzhauer Loses on Jeopardy and Blames the ‘Drake Curse’

James Holzhauer’s epic run on Jeopardy is over, and it’s all Drake’s fault, according to this tweet from Holzhauer.

Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 3, 2019

Even former Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings gave Holzhauer a round of applause.

Actual photo of James Holzhauer walking off stage at Jeopardy, his reign of destruction completed. pic.twitter.com/Xdf5PFR3QD — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 4, 2019

As for the woman who took down the biggest champion the game show has seen in its entire history: Meet Emma Boettcher.

Morning News Roundup

1. Hannah Brown Will Hand Out Roses on Tuesday: ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Not Air a New Episode on Monday Because the NBA Finals

2. Eva Phillippe is All Grown Up: Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Seen Making Out on the Beach With New Mystery Boy

3. Sorry, Kardashians and Social Media Influencers: The FDA is looking into the ‘life-threatening side effects’ of those so-called “detox teas” hawked on Instagram.

4. The Matrix Star Proves He’s Got Comedic Chops: How Netflix Scored Keanu Reeves for that Hilarious Cameo in ‘Always Be My Maybe’

5. The Twilight Star Gets a New Franchise: Robert Pattinson Beats Out Nicholas Hoult to Become the Next ‘Batman’ Star

WHAT’S ON TAP: The 2019 Tony Awards, Late Night starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9

Broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with The Late Late Show star James Corden returning as host for a second time, the 2019 Tony Awards will air on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. While Bryan Cranston (Network) is favorited to win Leading Actor in Play, he’s facing stiff competition against Adam Driver (Burn This) and Jeff Daniels (To Kill A Mockingbird). For the complete list on nominees click here.

New Theatrical Movie Releases:

Top Pick*** Late Night

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Last Black Man in San Fransisco

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

New on TV:

Top Pick*** The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3. (Hulu released the first three episodes of the new season on June 5.)

Also on June 5: Black Mirror Season 5 on Netflix