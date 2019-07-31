Mario Lopez Voted for Donald Trump, ‘Extra’ Star’s Fans Say

Mario Lopez definitely voted in the November 2016 election but did not say if he voted for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton.

On November 1, 2016, Lopez proudly proclaimed that he had voted early in the 2016 presidential election by posting a photo on Instagram showing him with an “I Voted” sticker. The caption on the photo read, “Happy #NationalEarlyVoteDay! If you don’t vote you can’t complain. It’s your right & civic duty as an American to vote… #America #Democracy #IVoted.”

In a September 2018 Forbes interview, Lopez identified himself as a “conservative guy by nature,” he added, “I also don’t want to alienate any viewer. I’m in the TV business and I don’t want to give them a reason to not watch me!” Lopez concluded by saying, “This may sound corny, but America really is the best country in the world to achieve your dreams.”

Lopez was identified as being “politically conservative” in an August 2010 Variety article about him and his now-wife, Courtney Mazza, buying a new home.

Overwhelmingly, commenters on Lopez’s page were adamant that the former “Saved by the Bell” star had voted for Donald Trump. One comment read, “I’m glad he’s voting for trump. He’s not like every other blind dumb f*** that support corruption. Hilary is going to jail and it’s not a joke. It’s a f***en fact!!! Wake up dumb f****.”

Another person wrote, “Because waiting for Trump is much ore than what the media spins off. Mario voting for Trump is voting for freedom of speech and a voice against the defenseless such as unborn babies which Hitlery seems to think it’s ok to kill at ANY stage of pregnancy.”

While another offered his reasoning as to how he knew that Lopez had voted for Trump saying, “He voted for trump. That’s why he didn’t say on this post. He likes all republican memes. Way to go Mario!.”

Lopez’s politics became a trending topic in the U.S. on July 31 after it emerged that he had made comments about transgender children during an interview with Candace Owens.

Lopez said, via Yahoo Lifestyle, “A lot of weird trends come out of Hollywood and one of the weirder ones, for me, is this new trend where celebrities are coming out — and I know Charlize Theron did this a few weeks ago — is saying that their child is picking their gender. And this is strange to me, and they say, ‘Oh, I looked at my child and my child was swimming in a bathtub and looked up and said, “Mommy, I’m a boy’” and that’s weird ….”

Always a great time catching up with my friend @RealDonaldTrump ! Fun talking politics & current events… #MrNewYork pic.twitter.com/iak3MBY1 — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) October 16, 2012

Lopez has a relationship with Trump that has played out on Twitter going back nearly 10 years. In 2012, Lopez tweeted a photo of him with the president with a caption reading, “Always a great time catching up with my friend

@RealDonaldTrump! Fun talking politics & current events… #MrNewYork.” While in March 2013, Trump tweeted his gratitude for a piece that ran on “Extra” about “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Started my day talking politics & entertainment with @RealDonaldTrump ! Always a fun time…#TheDonald pic.twitter.com/QJC9g1Hu0a — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 21, 2014

Lopez tweeted a photo of he and Trump together in April 2014, saying the pair had spent the morning “talking politics and entertainment.” A year later, when Donald Trump was dropped from “The Apprentice,” Lopez tweeted, “I wonder how satisfying it was for the NBC exec who got to call up Donald Trump and tell him… “You’re Fired.” #OhTheIrony.”

https://t.co/bMPIh0PrFY?amp=1

Lopez would appear to be more critical of Trump on social media, in July 2015, he posted a video on Instagram showing him with avowed anti-Donald Trump activist and comedian, George Lopez. In the video, Mario Lopez says that he is training the comedian for a boxing match with Donald Trump.

Later that same month, Lopez criticized Trump over the then candidate’s comments on Senator John McCain tweeting, “Lemme get this straight… Trump who never put on a uniform criticizes @SenJohnMcCain’s military service?! Please. Stop… @MeghanMcCain.” In September 2015, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was announced as the new host of “Celebrity Apprentice,” Lopez joked, “Trump’s worst fear has come true, an immigrant has taken his job…”

During the 2016 election cycle, Lopez did post a photo showing him with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School