Is Reality Steve Wrong About Hannah? Not According to His ‘Bachelorette’ Recap

Reality Steve is confident that he isn’t wrong about Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette finale, and he has doubled down on it in his recent recap of the show. Steve initially reported that Hannah was engaged to one guy and then got some new intel that suggested she got engaged to someone else. After doing some serious digging, Steve announced his findings and he’s confident that he’s right.

Over the years, Reality Steve has relied on his sources and he usually isn’t wrong about the outcome each season — but this season was a bit more challenging. Steve was able to correct his spoilers fairly early on, but some fans are still skeptical.

In Steve’s latest Bachelorette recap, he doubled down on his spoilers and he’s got some pretty solid evidence behind him now, thanks to a recent Instagram post from the guy who Steve says won Hannah’s heart.

Warning: Serious Bachelorette finale spoilers lie ahead. If you do not wish to know about what happens on the finale, you should stop reading here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Steve Says That Hannah Got Engaged to Jed Wyatt on the Show’s Finale & a Recent Post From Jed Helps Prove That Spoiler

At first, Steve reported that Hannah was engaged to Tyler Cameron. However, a couple of weeks into the current season of The Bachelorette, Steve got some new intel and was able to confirm that Hannah actually got engaged to Jed Wyatt.

Since Wyatt had some serious girlfriend drama that has clearly affected the public’s view of him, many people have been wondering if Hannah really did choose someone else. However, Steve has doubled down on his spoilers and has even reported that — based on what he knows — Hannah and Jed are still together but are no longer engaged.

A recent Instagram post from Jed seems to confirm Steve’s spoilers. As Steve puts it, Jed can’t say too much because he can’t chance spoiling the ending of the show.

“Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement (sic) until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then,” Jed’s post reads.

Reality Steve Thinks There’s a Chance That Hannah & Tyler Will Get Back Together

Following the drama surrounding Jed Wyatt, Reality Steve says that he has been asked about the chances of Hannah and Tyler rekindling their romance. Steve doesn’t think the two have spoken since filming the show but admits that “there’s a chance” that the two will try to work things out in the future.

“Of course there’s a chance. She obviously had strong feelings for them and they’re now both single. But I haven’t heard anything about them getting back together. Doesn’t mean they won’t, doesn’t mean they will. Means we won’t know anything until the finale at the end of the month. The only thing I know is these two haven’t seen each other since filming ended and I doubt they will in the next 3 weeks. Any reconciliation between these two, if it were to happen, would happen at the ATFR,” Reality Steve blogged last week.

So far, Hannah’s current relationship status is unclear. While it seems she did get engaged, it’s unknown if the drama with Jed was enough for her to break things off completely. It’s also unknown if she still has feelings for another frontrunner (like Tyler) or if she will pursue someone else pending a complete split from Jed.

