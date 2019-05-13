Hannah Brown’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is the ‘Bachelorette’?

Hannah Brown will take the helm as ABC’s newest Bachelorette tonight. Many fans are curious to learn about Brown, who was on the last season of The Bachelor, trying to find love with Colton Underwood.

Brown has been well on her way to finding her happily ever after and the watching world will get to see her journey beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Brown is a 24-year-old interior designer from Alabama. She is a former beauty pageant contestant and she has strong Christian beliefs, according to her Instagram bio.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Is 24 & Graduated From the University of Alabama

Brown was born on September 24, 1994, in born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Brown’s astrological sign is Libra.

The newest Bachelorette graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information Sciences in 2017. According to her bio on the Miss Universe website, Brown has worked as an interior designer after college.

“I combined my knowledge in communication within my passion with design. My favorite part of designing and decorating is forming relationships with my clients and being able to meet specific needs for creating their dream space,” reads her LinkedIn profile, in part.

She Is 5’7″& Competed in the Miss USA Pageant in 2018

For those wondering about Hannah Brown’s height, she is 5-feet, 7-inches tall. She was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018 and then competed in Miss USA 2018, but she did not finish in the top 15.

Brown started competing in pageants when she was 15 years old.

“My family has seen me grow significantly because of being in pageantry. I have been able to talk to really anybody from all aspects of life. It has given me a lot of confidence in times when there is both positive and negative light shed on me,” she told the Alabama NewsCenter last year.

