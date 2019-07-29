Robert Walker Brown, Hannah Brown’s Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The time has come on The Bachelorette for the parents of Hannah Brown to meet her final two suitors, which is a bittersweet occasion since it alson means the end of the season is imminent. Now, that the Season 15 finale is here, Hannah will introduce the two contestants she’s falling in love with to Susanne and Robert Walker Brown, as well as her younger brother, Patrick.

Before the 24-year-old former Miss Alabama makes one of the biggest decisions of her life, whether to marry Tyler Cameron or Jed Wyatt, she will first talk things out with her dad. Based on looks alone, fans of The Bachelorette are undoubtedly most excited to hear from Mr. Robert Walker Brown. Viewers want to learn more about the man who could pass for The Dude’s older brother, and if he’ll one day comment on the episode where Hannah lamented to the show’s millions of viewers that “my parents don’t communicate.”

Here’s what you need to know about Hannah’s dad, Robert Walker Brown….

1. He’s Professional Hair Stylist

It’s not by luck that Robert Brown has such silky flowing locks, he’s an owner at Paul Mitchell the School in Birmingham, Alabama, and co-owns Hair Impressions, a Paul Mitchell Focus Salon. Originally from Tuscaloosa, after graduating from Hamilton High School, he earned his degree in Cosmetology Instruction at Shelton State Community College before studying at Paul Mitchell the School in Huntsville.

According to Robert’s LinkedIn, he’s ran the Xcell Academy, a Paul Mitchell Partner School for the past 15 years, and has worked as a professional hairdresser for over 25 years. He also uses his craft to pay it forward. In 2014, he was a key part of helping the Huntsville school raise $18,250 for Paul Mitchell’s “FUNraiser.”

2. Robert’s Advice to His Daughter is Never Settle

Seeking the guidance of her father as to which man she should choose to say her forever vows, Hannah expressed to Robert that she was struggling with feeling 100 percent positive on either guy. She was so torn up, that Robert get visibly worried. Sounding like any protective father would in regard to his only daughter getting married, he told Hannah that if picking between Jed and Tyler was so hard, then maybe neither one is ‘the one.’

“I don’t want you to settle for anything,” Robert said.

3. He’s In Business with Wife Susanne Brown

Even though Hannah shaded her parents’ relationship for not having great communication with one another, her parents are still happily married. Susanne also works with her husband, and shares ownership of their Hair Impressions salon in Tuscaloosa, which according to its Yelp page, has earned a three-out-of-five star review.

4. Robert Once Gave Chris Harrison a Haircut

Even though host Chris Harrison looks incredibly uneasy stepping into Robert’s salon to get a haircut, it’s part of the perennial host of Bachelor Nation’s job to ingratiate himself with the show’s stars and his or her family. And in a promo for Season 15 of The Bachelorette, Harrison made a trip to Robert’s Alabama salon.

While wearing the protective black smock, Harrison asked Robert how he feels about Hannah being The Bachelorette star, and he said, “I would love nothing better than to have her find true love.”

5. He Also Has a Son Named Patrick

Hannah isn’t the only apple of Robert’s eye, he also has a son named Patrick. Following in his sister’s footsteps, Patrick is currently getting his undergraduate degree at University of Alabama, and is set to graduate in 2020.

Patrick and Hannah are incredibly close as brother and sister, which is a testament to Robert and Susanne’s parenting. In fact, the whole family seems pretty tight, and with their strong religious beliefs tying them together, the Brown family’s assessment of Jed and Tyler will likely weigh heavily on Hannah’s final decision on The Bachelorette.

