Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For fans of The Bachelorette who’ve been keeping up with the latest breaking news concerning one of Hannah Brown‘s frontrunner contestants, Jed Wyatt, the past few months have been a rollercoaster of emotions. The 25-year-old musician from Nashville was an early fan favorite going into Season 15 of ABC’s long running reality show, and he quickly won Hannah’s heart with his serenading skills and what appeared to be genuine affection for the woman he told, “I love you.”

Now, for anyone who doesn’t want spoilers from The Bachelorette, here’s a pre-emptive warning to not read the rest of this article. Hannah and Jed’s relationship is a rarity in the franchise, because while blogger Reality Steve has offered out his usual confirmed predictions as to how things will shake out during the finale, when it comes to the After the Final Rose special, the fate of Hannah and her chosen suitor is completely up in the air, and for good reason.

Here’s what you need to know about Hannah and Jed….

1. In the Beginning, Jed & Hannah Seemed Perfect Together

While fellow frontrunners Tyler C. and Peter the Pilot are also fine choices for a future husband, Jed seemed a little more mature than Tyler, and less overbearing with his feelings than Peter. The struggling musician even told Hannah during their first 1-on-1 that at first, he only came on the show for the exposure.

He said, “My first thought was, ‘This is a huge platform.’ I just want you to know the truth. So, I cam in with that mindset… but now, more than anything, I wanna be with you.” The brazen confession worked, and after he snuck out to serenade Hannah while standing outsider her window, she confessed that she was also falling in love with him. It’s also 99 percent confirmed these two had sex during the Overnight Dates.

Unlike Luke P., Jed got along great with the other guys in the house, and as viewers saw during the Hometown Dates in Nashville, he’s incredibly close with his tight-knit family. Hannah seemed unbothered by his musical dreams. Her only concern was that if they got engaged and started planning a life together, if Jed would be okay temporarily putting his focus on music in the backseat.

2. Jed’s Ex-Girlfriend Haley Stevens Spills All the Tea

It’s not unusual for contestant’s ex-girlfriends to speak out when they see their former love soaking up their 15 minutes of national TV, but most of them don’t have the receipts like Haley Stevens, 26, hard evidence that proves that the guy she dated for four months, and who’s currently wooing The Bachelorette star, is allegedly a two-timing cheater.

Haley told People that she was still dating Wyatt when he left for Los Angeles to film for the show, and sent her a text saying “I love you,” as he boarded the plane. While it’s awful to learn that Jed went on the show with the back-up plan of returning to his girlfriend, it’s also not rare.

But what speaks volumes of Jed’s character, when he returned to Nashville after filming ended, instead of sitting down with Haley and telling her that he unexpectedly fell in love with Hannah, he ignored her altogether. Haley said, “At that point I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve been home for two weeks. You have no explanation for me. What are you going to say that’s going to make me feel better or that’s going to change any of this?’ I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now.”

3. A Third Woman Speaks Out Proving Jed Cheated on Haley Before ‘The Bachelorette’

Making matters worse, once Haley came forward with her story, it became apparent to another woman that the timeline of their relationship matched up with when she hooked up with Jed. Reality Steve revealed to US Weekly, “I said that Jed slept with another woman 10 days before he was in the Bahamas with Haley. It was technically 17 days, February 3, to be exact. I’ve seen the text messages. They are clear as day as to what happened, and I’ve spoken to her numerous times myself. I believe her story. She shared a lot… she had no idea about Haley or the show. Jed never brought either of those things up.”

4. Hannah Has Allegedly Broken Off the Engagement

While Reality Steve first reported that Hannah Brown was engaged to Tyler C. at the end of the season, he later learned that it was Jed Wyatt that got down on one knee and proposed to the former Miss Alabama. While viewers watch as the final few episodes play out, it’s bittersweet knowing all that we now know about Jed, but for Hannah, it must be incredibly painful to watch.

Since the news of Jed’s cheating came to light, it’s been rumored that Hannah has broken off their engagement. While contractually, neither Hannah nor Jed can speak out on the current news surrounding their relationship, all will soon be revealed during the After the Final Rose special. Jed could plead his case that he acted like an idiot, was unsure of how to handle the pressure in the spotlight, and ask Hannah for a second chance. However, many viewers are hoping Hannah is forever done with Jed, and she tries to salvage things with Tyler C.

5. The Attacks on Jed’s Family Must Stop

While Jed knowingly put himself in the hot seat by agreeing to go The Bachelorette, and is likely kicking himself for not being able to predict that his ex-girlfriend, who’s also an aspiring musician, wouldn’t speak out about their relationship, his family did not sign up for this kind of scrutiny. Trashing Jed’s parents and sister online and in public, this is not that way to show your support for Hannah.

Captioning a photo of his family Jed wrote, “I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgment until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

It’s unknown where Hannah and Jed stand at the moment. While they can’t be seen in public together, they are able to communicate via phone and texting. And because we haven’t heard Jed’s full side of the story, it’s hard to predict how Hannah will ultimately handle the situation. If producers taped their post-show conversations, as it’s doubtful Hannah broke up with him via text, After the Final Rose will make for an intense two hours of TV.

