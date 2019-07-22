Tiffany’s Children & Family on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiffany Franco, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, met her fiancé Ronald Smith while she was vacationing with a friend in South Africa. The couple welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to the world on July 3, 2019.

Tiffany has a son from a previous relationship as well, a 9-year-old son named Daniel, who is ecstatic to be a big brother. Here’s what you need to know about Tiffany’s children and family:

1. She Has a Son Named Daniel From a Previous Relationship

Tiffany has a son named Daniel from a previous relationship. The reality star posts dozens of pictures of Daniel on social media and often gushes about him on camera.

“The love of my whole life,” she wrote on the photo above. “You’re becoming a little man in front of my eyes and it freaks me out cause I am holding on so tightly to my baby!!! But every single day I learn more and more that it is possible to love you more than I did yesterday. I love you monkey butts smell and all…anyone with a growing boy can relate Hahahah love you my honey bunny thank you for giving me purpose.”

According to Tiffany, her son’s biological father was not in the picture much while he was growing up, and he recently passed away. She says that Daniel adores Ronald and was ecstatic to find out he was going to be a big brother.

2. She Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant With Daniel Until She Gave Birth

Her pregnancy with Daniel was a complete shock to Tiffany. She told the cameras that she found out she was pregnant with her firstborn just hours before she gave birth to him. “It was 20 days before my 18th birthday when I had Daniel,” she said during her confessional. “I was absolutely not planning on having a child. I found out 15 minutes before he was born that he was going to be born.”

“I went through my pregnancy with no signs of pregnancy,” Tiffany added. “I got my period every month, I had no belly, no kicking, no cravings, no morning sickness. So one would not assume that they’re pregnant. And then one night, out of nowhere, I had these horrible cramps. I went to the hospital and I was like, ‘Am I dying?’ So the nurse goes, ‘You are 10 centimeters dilated and you need to deliver that baby now.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’”

She was immediately smitten with her unexpected newborn boy however, and told the cameras that she was instantly thankful to have him in her life. “Five minutes later, Daniel was born. And I just looked at his little fat, newborn baby face and I’m like, ‘I love you,’” she recalled. “And now, he is the number one love of my life…”

3. Tiffany Met Her Fiancé Ronald While Vacationing in South Africa With Friends

Tiffany met Ronald while she was vacationing in South Africa with a few friends. She said that they had an instant connection and he proposed six months later when she came back to visit him.

“Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she explained about their first meeting. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.”

The couple often posts sweet family photos on social media to keep fans updated on their daily lives. You can follow Tiffany on Instagram here, and Ronald here.

4. She & Ronald Just Welcomed Their First Daughter Together in Early July, 2019

Tiffany and Ronald welcomed daughter Carley Rose to the world on July 3, 2019. Carley weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz and measured 19 inches at birth. It appears Tiffany may have been back home in America when she gave birth to Carley, as Ronald and his mother video-chatted with Tiffany from South Africa the entire time she was in labor.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany said, according to People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” Tiffany is also mother to 9-year-old Daniel.

“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Tiffany continued. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”

5. They Kept Their Pregnancy a Secret Until Carley Was Born

Ronald and Tiffany attempted to keep their pregnancy a secret while she was carrying Carley, but a source close to the couple broke the news of their pregnancy back in June, telling In Touch Weekly “Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump,” an inside source told In Touch. “She seemed really happy and obviously didn’t touch any alcohol.”

Although the couple had been keeping the news of their pregnancy a secret, Starcasm reports that a video had surfaced showing Tiffany and Ronald telling Daniel that he was going to be a big brother, and Daniel was so excited that he started to cry.

