Ronald & Tiffany Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Meet Carley Rose

Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, welcomed a daughter named Carley Rose Smith on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Carley weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz and measured 19 inches at birth.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany said, according to People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” Tiffany is also mother to 9-year-old Daniel.

“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Tiffany told People. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”

Ronald’s mother Ria was also video-chatting with Tiffany while she was in labor, and was able to witness the birth of her first grandchild. “I feel so much love and joy inside. Everything was perfect,” Tiffany told People.

The couple settled on the name Carley Rose after a long debate throughout her pregnancy. The reality star told People that she and Ronald had originally planned to name her Camila, but Tiffany changed her mind after a few long conversations with her growing belly.

“We struggled every day trying to find a name we were in love with. From early on until three months before her arrival, her name was almost Camila! But then I would talk to my belly and it didn’t feel right,” she told People. “One day I called Ronald and told him I found a name I fell in love with and it made my heart so warm. He agreed he loved it. It just came to me out of nowhere, but it felt so right.”

Tiffany and Ronald quickly became a fan-favorite couple on The Other Way when the season first aired last month. For those who need a recap, Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, while on a trip to South Africa with a friend. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Tiffany and Daniel to move to South Africa until Ronald could get his American visa sorted out (although that is still up in the air due to his criminal record). However, it appears Tiffany gave birth in America while Ronald stayed behind in South Africa, as he and his mother weren’t present for Carley’s birth, but Tiffany’s mother was. Tiffany’s 4-year-old sister was photographed with her new baby niece as well.

The couple kept the news of their pregnancy a secret until Carley’s birth, likely due to contractual obligations with TLC. However, Starcasm reports that there was a video floating around social media that shows Tiffany and Ronald telling Daniel that he was going to be a big brother, and Daniel was so excited that he started to cry. Heavy does not have access to the video at this time, but if Tiffany does re-post on Instagram, we will update this story.

The couple is reportedly planning their wedding on top of welcoming their new baby girl to the world. Tune in Mondays at 9/8c to catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

