‘The Challenge’:Jordan Wiseley Used to Date Laurel Stucky

It’s been a minute since Jordan Wiseley appeared on The Challenge. The veteran was last seen competing on Dirty XXX, where he not only walked away as the season’s winner, but met his future fiancé, Tori Deal. Another revered champion returning for War of the Worlds 2 is Laurel Stucky, who is perhaps, the strongest lady competitor to ever compete on MTV’s long running series. While she was runner-up on three different seasons, Laurel was the first-place female winner on Free Agents.

What’s exciting about these two highly decorated Challenge stars returning to the series is not just seeing how the new players stack up against these vets, but how Laurel and Jordan will react to seeing one another. While The Challenge has garnered a new generation of fans over the past 34 seasons, especially after bringing in a large group of U.K. reality stars, and fresh meat from Big Brother, Are You the One?, and Ex On the Beach, the bread and butter of this MTV series continues to be the show’s veterans. And when Laurel and Jordan competed together on Free Agents in 2014, they were the season’s de facto couple.

Their union was unexpected, but also, not completely surprising. Laurel, who started her MTV career on Fresh Meat II, and Jordan, who was originally cast on The Real World: Portland, are unapologetically competitive, and self-assured in their own talent. As former veteran competitor Aneesa described after watching them make-out in The Challenge house, “It’s like they’re dating themselves.”

How Long Did Jordan & Laurel Date?

While The Challenge: Free Agents aired Spring of 2014, the show had wrapped filming during the holidays in 2013. In March, it appeared their relationship was much more than a showmance. Jordan tweeted a photo of him and Laurel kissing with the caption, “Oh snap, hope my gf doesn’t get mad at this.”

Laurel responded to the tweet with “LOL,” while fans of the series cheered on their relationship. One user wrote, “best couple + players! Hope y’all the best and hope ya’ll are still dating.” During the reunion show, which filmed in June, they announced that they were still dating, and making the long distance relationship work.

But that’s the last we ever heard of Laurel and Jordan. When he returned to The Challenge for Battle of the Exes 2, Jordan flew down to Panama as a competitor, and Laurel did not. He was paired up with Sarah Rice, with whom Jordan previously had a brief hook-up with during Rivals II. Sarah and Jordan crushed the finale course in Norway, and were named the season’s winners.

Afterward, both Laurel and Jordan retired from the show respectively, and it’s likely that most Challenge fans have forgotten that they were ever a thing. Laurel made a prodigal return to the show during Invasion of the Champions, where she came out as bisexual, and briefly dated Nicole Zanatta. But War of the Worlds 2 is Wiseley’s first return to the series since Dirty XXX.

Does Tori Have Anything to Worry About?

Tori caught a little heat after striking up a romance with Jordan, because when they met, she was still dating boyfriend Derrick Henry from Are You the One? Season 5. But after Derrick was sent packing on Dirty XXX, Tori impressively clawed her way through to the finale, which she explained during the reunion special, is when her chemistry with Jordan turned into something more.

Two years later, Jordan are still happily in love, living together, and one of the cutest Challenge power couples of all time. She has absolutely nothing worry about when it comes to Jordan and Laurel. Not only has it been over five years since they dated, Jordan and Laurel appear to be amicable. During War of the Worlds 2, Laurel has her eyes set on a particularly obnoxious U.K. competitor, and also, this a is big one, Jordan proposes to Tori during filming!

