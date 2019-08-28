Laurel Stucky returns to MTV’s The Challenge for the War of the Worlds 2 competition. Stucky previously appeared during, and her competitive streak has already led to some tension between her and some of the other cast members. Read on to learn more about Stucky’s past and how she plans on winning.

Stucky made her debut on Fresh Meat II in 2010, where she finished as the runner-up to Carley Johnson. Stucky returned for the Cutthroat and Rival seasons, and she made it to the finals in both instances. She finally broke through in 2014, when she won the Free Agents season over a host of other notable contestants. War of the Worlds 2 will mark her first appearance on The Challenge since that victory.

Stucky Originally Competed on the ‘Fresh Meat II’ Season In 2010

During a promo for the War of the Worlds 2, Stucky talked about teammate Cara Maria Sorbello and how their feud will be a key plot thread throughout the season. “I’ve known Cara for 10 years now. I specifically backed out of that relationship because she started being shady. She started acting two different ways,” she said during her confessional. “She was really into getting followers and getting fame which is not, like, one of my priorities. I don’t know who Cara Maria is. I don’t think Cara Maria knows who Cara Maria is.”

The women first met on Fresh Meat II, and though they got along, they bumped heads during the Cutthroat season. Stucky accused Sorbello of only getting to the end because of her relationship with Abram Boise, which the latter adamantly denied. They briefly patched things up, but they were paired up together during the Rivals season, and their second place finish led them to become enemies once more.

Stucky Will Have an Ongoing Feud with Returning Teammate Cara Maria Sorbello

“Laurel had come out to move out to Montana. At the darkest times of my life, Laurel’s been by my side,” Sorbello explained. “At the same, with Laurel’s great kindness comes also this meanness… The last time I saw her was at the Invasion of the Champions reunion. We pretty much figured out right away that we were on a team. Laurel’s a great competitor, so as far as I was concerned, I was like, ‘Great, she’s on our team.’”

Stucky also has a storied relationship with Jordan Wisely. The Challenge contestants previously dated, and while they are no longer romantically involved, they remain on good terms. “Laurel’s a competitor, and so am I,” Wisely told MTV News. “In any Challenge, you need any advantage that you can get, so it was kind of like this unspoken bond. Like, ‘Hey, we have this mutual respect, so you’re good, I’m good. Let’s do the damn thing.'”