Will Campbell, Lindsie Chrisley’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Will Campbell is Lindsie Chrisley’s husband. The couple has been married since 2012 and have one child together, Jackson. Lindsie is the eldest daughter of embattled reality star Todd Chrisley and his first wife, Teresa Terry.

On August 14, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud and were released on bonds of $100,000 each. The pair could face up to 30 years in prison each if found guilty on all charges. Shortly after those charges were filed, Todd Chrisley accused his daughter of cheating on Will Campbell with reality stars Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

Todd Chrisley had two children with his first wife, Lindsie, and her younger brother, Kyle. With his second wife Julie Chrisley, the real estate mogul has three other children, Savannah, Chase and Grayson.

1. Will Campbell & Lindsie Chrisley Reconciled After More Than a Year Apart in January 2018

In January 2018, Radar Online reported that Lindsie and her husband had reconciled following a separation that lasted more than a year. Lindsie told People Magazine in 2016 that she had “outgrown” her relationship with Campbell. Lindsie said in part, “I’m more confident with myself and I just don’t feel that relationship gives me what I need anymore. I’ve outgrown the relationship.”

The Radar report says that Lindsie went to live in Nashville following her filing for divorce. A source told Radar, “When it came time for mediation for their divorce, the two of them canceled it, twice. That’s when they realized that they were still meant to be together and she withdrew the divorce papers this past summer.”

Lindsie had told NBC News that following the birth of her son, she and her husband had begun to neglect each other.

2. Todd Chrisley Said That His Daughter’s Decision to Elope in 2012 Was ‘Disrespectful’

A section on Lindsie’s official “Chrisley Knows Best” profile says, “[Lindsie] stunned her father, Todd, with her decision to elope and then five months later surprised him even more with the news that she was expecting her first child.”

That bio goes on to say that Lindsie “butts heads” with her father over parenting and over her husband, however “[Lindsie] is deeply rooted in her love for family and will always put them first in her life.”

Chrisley said in an interview with E! News that his daughter and his son-in-law’s actions in eloping had been “disrespectful.”

3. Will Campbell Has Only Made Brief Appearances on ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Despite being married into the Chrisley family, Will Campbell has only made brief appearances in “Chrisley Knows Best.” A fan page for the show describes the frosty relationship between Todd Chrisley and Campbell as: “Todd and Will have almost nothing in common, but Will and Todd do their best to try to get along just because they love Lindsie and want to please her.”

One of Lindsie’s memorable contributions to the “Chrisley Knows Best” canon was the third episode of the show which featured Lindsie’s breast augmentation surgery. The episode was titled, “Juggs and Ammo.” It featured Chrisley giving his daughter a giant boob-shaped cake to celebrate her successful recovery from surgery. Will Campbell played a prominent role in that episode.

4. In June 2019, Lindsie Said of Internet Rumors of Her Relationship, ‘I’m Married & Happy’

In June 2019, a fan of Lindsie’s tweeted her to say, “lots of chatter on FB about your marriage. Not that it is anybody’s business, but if you wanted to set the record straight…regardless, you are awesome!” To which Lindsie responded, “I’m married & happy, let them chat ❤️.”

5. Campbell Was a Baseball Star at Georgia State University

Campbell is a graduate of Georgia State University, the same school that his wife attended. During his time at Georgia State, Campbell was a star right-handed pitcher, according to his official school bio.

That profile says that Campbell was born in Atlanta and has two brothers, an older brother who pitched for Mercer University and a younger brother named Taylor. Campbell was an ecomonics major at Georgia State. His biography describes his performances in his senior year as “nothing short of terrific.” Campbell is also a graduate of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia.

In an interview with the school newspaper, Campbell described meeting Lindsie at Georgia State saying, “She is such an inspiration and supporter in everything I do, so knowing how much she cares and how she is always there has been wonderful, too.”

